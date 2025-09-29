Monday, September 29, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Power to sell Indonesian subsidiaries to Biotruster for $12 mn

Reliance Power to sell Indonesian subsidiaries to Biotruster for $12 mn

A share purchase agreement has been signed among Reliance Power Netherlands BV, Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Biotruster (Singapore) Pte Ltd to this effect

Reliance Power

Reliance Power noted that the buyer does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/group companies | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Reliance Power on Monday said it will sell 100 per cent stake in several Indonesian step-down subsidiaries to Singapore-based Biotruster Pte Ltd for around $12 million.

A share purchase agreement has been signed among Reliance Power Netherlands BV, Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Biotruster (Singapore) Pte Ltd to this effect.

Reliance Power will sell 100 per cent equity shareholding in PT Avaneesh Coal Resources, PT Heramba Coal Resources, PT Sumukha Coal Services, PT Brayan Bintang Tiga Energi, and PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energi, subject to certain conditions precedent and other customary terms and conditions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

 

Around $12 million will be received on the closure of the deal.

Reliance Power further noted that the buyer does not belong to the promoter/promoter group/group companies.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

