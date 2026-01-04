Street Signs: 26,150-26,100 key Nifty support level, tepid week for IPOs

Individual investors’ average holding in mutual funds (MFs), which has been on a rise in 2025, is nearing ₹2 lakh. As of November 2025, the average holding was valued at ₹1.94 lakh compared to ₹1.88 lakh at the start of the year. The surge in average investments comes despite the subdued equity market, which impacted the overall investments lying in MF schemes. Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) also shows that investors from the top 30 cities (T-30) continue to have a big lead over others in terms of ticket size. As of November 2025, T-30 investors had average investments of ₹2.8 lakh, while the average for the rest of the country was ₹1.07 lakh.