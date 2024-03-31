Street Signs: DMart's stock surge, Tepid GMP and a IPO lull, more

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have rallied 15 per cent in the past month, even as the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty has remained flat. The stock has garnered favourable commentary from both fundamental and technical analysts after three years of poor performance. “DMart has reached its first 52-week high since October 2021, taking off from solid base formations. This is the best ‘buy’ signal that has emerged since November 2020. The bear run in the stock saw a price as low as Rs 3,200 in mid-2022, representing a two-thirds retracement of the previous bull run. The absolute trends project Rs 5,000 in the near term, followed by Rs 5,800 in the medium term,” said a note by Elara Capital. Earlier, a note by ICICI Securities suggested that it expects DMart to outperform Nestlé in the medium term, following a narrowing of the valuation gap between the two.



Shares of Bharti Hexacom are currently commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of less than 7 per cent. If grey market activity is any indication, the subsidiary of Bharti Airtel could list at Rs 610, slightly above the initial public offering (IPO) price range of Rs 542-570. Market players note that GMPs and overall activity have declined for both mainboard and small and midsize enterprise issues over the past month. The sell-off in smallcaps, poor performance of new listings in March, and increased regulatory scrutiny are cited as reasons for the shift in sentiment. This is also expected to dampen the IPO pipeline, with market players anticipating only a couple of companies to roll out their issues in April unless there is a bullish turn in the market.