Street signs: Laxmi Dental GMP at 37%, market mood rides the seesaw

Muni bonds: The sleeping giant ready to awaken?

While the Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson has expressed optimism about municipal (muni) bonds, alongside other instruments like real estate investment trusts and infrastructure investment trusts, this fundraising avenue has yet to have its day in the sun. According to data from the market regulator, nearly 11 muni corporations raised around Rs 2,684 crore until the last financial year (2023-24). However, sources indicate that six to seven new muni corporations are now considering this route to raise funds. Nearly half a dozen are expected to file for muni bonds by March-April this year. An official previously mentioned that the regulator has been engaging with multiple corporations to explore muni bonds.

Laxmi Dental IPO: A 37% smile that investors cannot ignore The grey market premium (GMP) for OrbiMed-backed Laxmi Dental, whose initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Monday, stands at 37 per cent above its issue price. The Rs 698 crore IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 138 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 560 crore. The company allotted shares worth Rs 314 crore to anchor investors. The fresh issue portion will be used to repay debt and fund the capital expenditure needs of the company and its subsidiary. Laxmi Dental’s product range includes crowns and bridges, clear aligners, thermoforming sheets, and paediatric dental products.