Street Signs: Likely vacuum at Sebi, drone maker IdeaForge IPO, and more

Bandhan Mutual Fund’s US Treasury Bond Fund is seeing traction from high networth individuals (HNIs) as foreign investments through the liberalised remittance scheme route have become unattractive after the rule to impose 20 per cent tax collected at source. The fund, which was launched at the end of March this year, recently crossed Rs 100 crore in assets under management, with HNIs accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the assets. According to the fund house, the US bond fund is being used for the creation of a foreign currency corpus to meet expenses such as international travel and overseas education for children. The fund feeds into exchange-traded funds, which invest in US Treasury bonds in the maturity range of zero to a year.