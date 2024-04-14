Street signs: Liquid gold in market, unveiling market innovations, more

Smallcap funds: Liquid gold in market maelstrom

Smallcap funds have managed to improve their liquidity situation in March. Over a dozen smallcap funds, which released the second round of stress test reports until Saturday, showed that they would need an average of 13.5 days to liquidate 50 per cent of their portfolio, compared to 14.3 days in February. The improvements come amid a correction in smallcap stocks and outflows from these schemes. During the same period, cash holdings declined marginally from 5.9 per cent to 5.5 per cent. The decline in cash levels is the highest in the case of the ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund, as it decreased from 9.9 per cent to 6 per cent.



Market crossroads: Riding the waves or anchoring down?

With markets hovering around their record-high levels, traders are facing the dilemma of whether to buy the dip or sell the rallies. However, given the recent headwinds such as high US inflation, rising bond yields, and geopolitical tensions, analysts believe that taking a cautious approach would be the right strategy. “Traders should refrain from chasing buying opportunities at elevated levels and are encouraged to consider profit-booking on any bounce-back. Notably, the range of 22,700 to 22,800 presents significant resistance,” said Rajesh Bhosale, technical analyst at Angel One. The benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty last closed at 22,519. Bhosale added that the 22,500–22,450 levels are crucial for the index, and a drop below these levels could lead to a further correction towards 22,300.