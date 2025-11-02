Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Nifty's 26k hurdle, grey mkt gives Groww, Studds a polite nod

Street Signs: Nifty's 26k hurdle, grey mkt gives Groww, Studds a polite nod

The Nifty struggles to hold above 26,000 amid profit-taking, while Lenskart's ambitious IPO valuation divides investors. Grey market signals modest optimism for Groww and Studds

initial public offerings, IPO
premium
The grey market premiums (GMPs) for the other two initial public offerings (IPOs) closing this week remain in the low double digits.
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
26K: The mountain Nifty can’t quite climb  The Nifty has repeatedly tested the 26,000 mark but has struggled to stay above it. Over the past seven sessions, the index crossed this level intraday five times, closing above it only once — before slipping back below the next day. Technical analysts said the index continues to face resistance around 26,100, where selling pressure tends to emerge. “A decisive close above this level on strong volumes will be crucial to unlocking the next leg higher and potentially taking the index to new all-time highs,” said Ponmudi R, chief executive officer of Enrich Money. Nilesh Jain, head — technical analyst at Centrum Broking, said the Nifty ended its four-week winning run, forming a small-bodied bearish candle with a long upper shadow — indicating profit-taking at higher levels. “A sustained move above 26,000, where major call writers are active, could clear the way for the next leg of the rally,” he added.
 
₹70K crore vision test: Is Lenskart seeing straight? 
Lenskart’s ₹7,280 crore initial public offering (IPO) has sparked heated debate over its lofty valuation, with many investors taking to social media to air their doubts. The company is eyeing a valuation of nearly ₹70,000 crore — over 200 times its 2024-25 profits and 10 times sales. Sceptics point to its brief profit-making record, while supporters see a growth story backed by strong brand recall and the steady rise of organised retail. Despite divided opinions, the IPO opened on a strong note: the anchor book was oversubscribed 15 times, and the issue was fully subscribed on Day One, including the retail portion. The grey market premium is hovering around 20 per cent. Market watchers say the Lenskart IPO is shaping up as a litmus test for richly priced offerings in the domestic market.
 
Grey mkt gives Groww, Studds a polite nod 
The grey market premiums (GMPs) for the other two initial public offerings (IPOs) closing this week remain in the low double digits. Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, are trading about 17 per cent higher in the grey market. The country’s largest investment platform is targeting a valuation of around $7 billion (₹61,736 crore) in its IPO — below the $9-10 billion range cited in its draft papers. The offer comes at a tough time for domestic brokers amid tighter regulations, though the company says its multiproduct approach has made it more resilient than peers. Helmet maker Studds Accessories’ shares are trading at a GMP of roughly 12 per cent. The company is seeking a valuation of ₹2,300 crore in its IPO.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor grip wheel in a turning market

Q2 earnings, macro data, global trends likely to drive markets this week

Mcap of 4 top valued firms jumps by ₹95,447 cr, Reliance biggest gainer

FPIs pump ₹14,610 cr in Indian equities in Oct, end 3-month outflow streak

Victory Giant tops Asian stocks with 600% surge on Nvidia partnership

Topics :Markets NewsStreet SignsNifty 50initial public offeringsLenskart

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story