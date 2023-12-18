Street Signs: Nifty50 enters 'overbought' zone, Indigo may gain altitude

Nifty enters ‘overbought’ zone



Going ‘long’ is becoming an overcrowded trade on Dalal Street, and any negative trigger could lead to a sharp correction, warn experts. However, given the strong momentum, particularly in IT stocks, the downside could be protected in the immediate term. “With the Nifty50 surging to new life-time highs, the bulls remain in control. Further upsides are likely once the immediate resistance of 21,492 is taken out. Caution is, however, warranted for the near term as the 14-day RSI at 84.93 is in overbought territory. But the 14-week RSI is at 75.87, which implies that it is not extremely overbought and there is scope for more upsides in the intermediate term. Thus, any short-term corrections can be utilised to buy into quality stocks,” said Subash Gangadharan, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities.



