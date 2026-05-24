Street signs: Rigging claims rock commodity trade, Blue chips & red faces

A detailed 55-page complaint recently landed on the desks of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and one of the commodity exchanges, alleging a nexus among certain market participants to “rig” contracts in a commodity segment and compromise the quality of deliveries. The allegations, according to people familiar with the matter, are serious enough to have triggered internal discussions at the exchange level, with the bourse understood to be in the process of examining and responding to the concerns raised. But not everyone is convinced that the episode points to market manipulation. Some market insiders privately describe the complaint as a classic case of a trade turning sour. According to sources, the complainant is believed to have taken a directional position in the commodity, only for prices to move sharply the other way.