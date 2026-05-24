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Street signs: Rigging claims rock commodity trade, Blue chips & red faces

Market whispers: Sebi review, commodity trading complaints, and the large-cap reality check

Foreign portfolio investors, FPI, Trading
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Fresh Sebi scrutiny over commodity market complaints and weak blue-chip stock returns highlights growing concerns across India’s financial markets.
Khushboo TiwariSamie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 10:01 PM IST
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Rigging or a trade gone wrong?
 
A detailed 55-page complaint recently landed on the desks of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and one of the commodity exchanges, alleging a nexus among certain market participants to “rig” contracts in a commodity segment and compromise the quality of deliveries. The allegations, according to people familiar with the matter, are serious enough to have triggered internal discussions at the exchange level, with the bourse understood to be in the process of examining and responding to the concerns raised. But not everyone is convinced that the episode points to market manipulation. Some market insiders privately describe the complaint as a classic case of a trade turning sour. According to sources, the complainant is believed to have taken a directional position in the commodity, only for prices to move sharply the other way. 
Hush-hush review 
Working groups and internal committees are hardly unusual within Sebi, but one recently constituted group has caught the attention of market participants for the secrecy surrounding it. According to sources, the regulator has quietly formed a working group to review certain cash market norms, including the framework around early pay-in mechanisms. What has added to the intrigue is the limited visibility around the exercise. People aware of the development said the group currently comprises only Sebi officials, with no external market representatives involved at this stage. Such internal groups are typically tasked with brainstorming on specific policy areas before wider consultations are initiated. 
Blue chips, red faces 
For many retail investors, buying a large-cap stock is often seen as the safest route to portfolio building. After all, these are market leaders with dominant franchises, strong balance sheets, and decades of track record. But recent market performance has served as a painful reminder that sheer size does not guarantee returns. The five-year returns for several marquee companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever, are negative despite the Nifty 50 index rising more than 50 per cent. “Investors often confuse a good company with a good stock. While business quality matters, entry valuation plays an equally critical role,” quipped one expert.
 

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Topics :Stock MarketSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaMarketsStreet SignsCommodity

First Published: May 24 2026 | 10:01 PM IST

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