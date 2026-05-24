Smallcap funds generate alpha despite uncertainty in equity markets

The availability of a wider investment universe has also aided alpha generation in the smallcap segment. “Active smallcap funds are not constrained to the 250-stock index and can exploit a much wider universe (including largecap and midcap names), which has helped them ride both the breadth expansion and pockets of largecap strength. Sector-specific alpha in infra, pharma/healthcare, and some banking/financial-services pockets has also contributed to the outperformance of selected schemes,” said Ankur Punj, MD & business head at Equirus Wealth.