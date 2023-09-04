Street Signs: T+3 for IPOs is optional, grey market premium at 25% & more

Starting this month, the trade date plus three (T+3) timeline for initial public offerings has become voluntary. As a steady stream of issues hits the market, it remains to be seen which company will be the first to experiment with a shorter timeline. Market players have suggested that it will be easier for issues closing later in the week to opt for the T+3 timeline, as it will provide them with two additional non-working days to complete the listing formalities. Currently, the IPO listing timeline is T+6, indicating that an IPO issue gets listed six working days after its close.

Hotel stocks get the red carpet welcome

Hotel stocks are expected to rise due to a robust demand outlook, thanks to significant events happening in the country. Analysts have noted that the period from July-September 2023 is seasonally the weakest. However, as we move into the October-March 2024 period, the demand scenario looks promising. This is attributed to big-ticket events such as the Group of Twenty Summit, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, wedding season, and international tourist arrivals recovering to pre-pandemic levels. “Our channel checks for forward hotel room rates for October-November 2023 compared to the October-November 2022 period (previous year) indicate that hotels continue to follow a strategy of keeping rates at least 10 per cent higher than the previous year’s levels,” observes a note by ICICI Securities. Indian Hotels Company, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Chalet Hotels are likely to be in focus.