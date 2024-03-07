Strength in SBI stock going ahead will depend on earnings growth: Analysts



SBI had reported a net profit of Rs 9,164 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), down 35.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 36 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

While net interest margin (NIM) declined to 3.34 per cent during this period, the bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio and net NPA ratio improved by 72 basis points and 13 basis points Y-o-Y, respectively.





ALSO READ: SBI hits new high, up 31% in 6 weeks; market-cap hits Rs 7 trillion-mark Going ahead, analysts believe the stock will remain on a gradual uptrend, catching up with the rally in other PSU stocks that have surged up to 125 per cent over the past six months. Within these, public sector banks have soared up to 115 per cent during the period.



By comparison, SBI advanced 37 per cent in six months, the Nifty50 14 per cent, and the Nifty Bank index 6.8 per cent.

However, the strength in the rally in the months ahead will be a function of earnings growth, they said.

"The rally in the stock, thus far, was on the back of valuation re-rating in public banks. The gap, however, has been bridged over the past one-two years. We believe most of the re-rating is done and the move, here on, will depend on the bank's financial performance quarter-on-quarter," said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.



The management aims to achieve 15 per cent loan growth in the next financial year (FY25) on the back of a strong macro environment. Loan growth stood at 13 per cent in Q3FY24.





ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs downgrades SBI, ICICI Bank, says 'Goldilocks period' ending "Retail loans are expected to continue healthy growth momentum in FY25, while the small-medium enterprises (SME) segment is likely to outperform other segments. Besides, the capex momentum has started picking up, aiding wholesale growth in FY25," the management said at the JM Financial India Conference (Singapore), 2024.

On the margin front, SBI expects NIMs to remain stable around current levels, with no further deposit rate hike likely going forward.



"We expect SBI to deliver steady performance, adjusting for various one-offs. Loan growth is likely to be lower than the industry average, while NIM is expected to stay elevated as it is the primary revenue source," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage maintains a 'Buy' rating on the stock as the bank has withstood most concerns, with negligible impact on earnings.

"We do not see a specific tailwind that can cause a re-rating in the short term, but we see headroom for outperformance over other public and private banks," it added.

The brokerage has a target price of Rs 850 for SBI, valuing the stock at 1.4X book and 10X earnings for return on earnings (RoEs) at 15 per cent.