SBI hits new high, up 31% in 6 weeks; market-cap nears Rs 7 trillion mark

Brokerages remain upbeat on the stock following strong show in Q3 earnings.

SBI
SBI

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) hit a new high at Rs 783.85, up 1.5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade on expectations of healthy earnings. The stock of the country's largest public sector lender surpassed its previous high of Rs 777.50 touched on February 21, 2024. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.6 per cent at 73,464 at 11:09 am.

In the past six weeks, the stock price of SBI has zoomed 31 per cent as the bank reported healthy performance in the December quarter (Q3FY24). A sharp run-up in stock price has

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

