Strides Pharma Science share price gains 3% on demerger news; details here

Shares of pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science were ruling higher on the bourses on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The company's share price gained 2.92 per cent to a day's high of Rs 652 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intra-day deals on Wednesday.

The uptick in Strides Pharma Science's share price came on the back of the news that the board of directors of the company and Arco Lab, in their meeting held today, have accorded their in-principle approval for the proposed demerger of the identified business of Arco Lab.

Arco Lab is an innovative Global Life Sciences Capability Centre offering a wide range of services in life sciences consulting, technology, and business solutions.

"It is proposed to transfer, by way of demerger, the Life Sciences and Digital Innovation Capabilities (Identified Business) of Arco Lab into a New Company (NewCo). Such NewCo shall focus on Life Sciences and Manufacturing solutions with deep domain knowledge and cutting-edge technology capabilities," Strides Pharma Science said in an exchange filing.

Arco Lab will incorporate the NewCo to facilitate the proposed demerger, including undertaking requisite preparatory steps, such as drawing up the scheme of arrangement and valuation of the identified business, amongst others. The proposed structure, the company said, envisages the NewCo to be a WOS of Strides and there will not be any impact on Strides, financially or otherwise, arising out of the proposed restructuring."

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company. The company is an integrated manufacturer and exporter of Finished Pharmaceutical Dosage forms for both branded and generic products. The company mainly operates in the regulated markets, including key markets of the US, Europe, Australia, and South Africa. The pharmaceutical company has a global manufacturing footprint with 8 production units spread across three continents, of which 6 manufacturing facilities cater to regulated markets.

The pharmaceutical company has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,962.93 crore on the NSE.

Strides Pharma Science's share price has advanced nearly 7 percent in the last five days and 3 percent in the last month, while it has declined nearly 51 percent in the last six months and 15 percent in the last year. For the year-to-date, Strides Pharma Science shares have dropped nearly 8 percent.

Strides Pharma Science shares scaled their 52-week high of Rs 1,675 per share on the NSE on October 17, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 530 apiece on January 27, 2025.

Strides Pharma Science shares continue to trade higher on the bourses. At around 12:30 PM on Wednesday, Strides Pharma Science shares were trading at Rs 646.55 per share, up 2.06 per cent from their previous close of Rs 633.50 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 0.27 million shares of Strides Pharma Science, estimated to be worth around Rs 17 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

At the same time, the BSE Sensex was trading at 75,449, up 148 points or 0.20 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was up 68 points or 0.3 per cent at 22,902.