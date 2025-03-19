NSE to relocate headquarters, convert BKC office into data center

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s largest stock exchange, is set to relocate its headquarters from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to a newly allotted site nearby while converting its iconic BKC office into a large captive data center, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has allotted over an acre of prime land in BKC’s G Block to NSE on a long-term lease of more than 80 years. The exchange is expected to start the approval process soon, with construction likely to be completed in three years.

NSE HQ shift amid expansion

NSE’s decision to shift its headquarters aligns with its rapid expansion and increasing operational needs. Currently, the exchange operates from multiple locations, including:

BKC headquarters, housing its IT division and listing-related activities. Adani Inspire tower in BKC, where NSE recently leased 175,000 sq ft of office space. Ghatkopar commercial complex and Brookfield's Equinox Business Park, accommodating various departments.

The proposed new NSE headquarters will consolidate all its functions under one roof, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

Historic move in Mumbai

NSE’s BKC office was among the first commercial landmarks in Mumbai’s financial district, reflecting the shift from Nariman Point, which served as the city’s primary financial hub since the 1960s.

With its BKC office being repurposed as a data center, NSE is reinforcing its technological infrastructure.

Established in 1992, NSE began its operations in 1994. As of 2023, NSE stands as the world’s largest derivatives exchange (by contracts traded) for five consecutive years and the third-largest exchange for cash equities by number of trades. Globally, NSE is the seventh-largest stock exchange by market capitalisation, surpassing $5 trillion on May 23, 2024.