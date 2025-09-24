Home / Markets / News / Sudarshan Chemical hits all time high on posting Q1 results; check details

Sudarshan Chemical hits all time high on posting Q1 results; check details

In Q1, the company consolidated net profit stood at ₹47.2 crore, as compared to ₹29.4 crore a year ago, up 60.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:23 AM IST
Sudarshan Chemical Industries shares rose 3.7 per cent on BSE, logging an all-time high at ₹1,580 per share. At 10:01 AM, Sudarshan Chemical’s share price was trading 2.86 per cent higher at ₹1,567 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.37 per cent at 81,794.75.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹12,316.07 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹1,580 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹795.75.
 
Year-to-date (Y-T-D), Sudarshan Chemical shares have gained 34 per cent, as compared to the BSE Sensex’s rise of 3 per cent. 

Why were Sudarshan Chemical shares rising?

The stock was in demand after the company posted its June quarter (Q1FY26) results. In Q1, the company consolidated net profit stood at ₹47.2 crore, as compared to ₹29.4 crore a year ago, up 60.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,506.9 crore, as against ₹633.6 crore a year ago. 
 
Its total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,532.7 crore, as compared to ₹637.1 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, total expenses stood at ₹2,457.6 crore, as compared to ₹596 crore a year ago. 
 
The company also disclosed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) proceeds’ utilisation information. According to the filing, 100 per cent of the ₹99 crore raised through privately placed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on July 18, 2022, has been utilised for its original stated purposes (repayment of working capital debt, reimbursement of capital expenditure, and payment of operating liabilities/creditors). 
 
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited is a global color and effect pigment manufacturer with experience of over 70 years supplying pigments and solvent dyes for coatings, plastics, printing and digital printing, cosmetics and special applications.
 
The company began manufacturing pigments in 1952 and has since expanded its product range to cover azo pigments, high performance polycyclic pigments, complex inorganic coloured pigments (CICP), solvent dyes, pigment preparations, and effect pigments.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

