Sudarshan Chemical hits all time high on posting Q1 results; check details

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹12,316.07 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹1,580 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹795.75.

Its total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹2,532.7 crore, as compared to ₹637.1 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, total expenses stood at ₹2,457.6 crore, as compared to ₹596 crore a year ago.

The company also disclosed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) proceeds’ utilisation information. According to the filing, 100 per cent of the ₹99 crore raised through privately placed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on July 18, 2022, has been utilised for its original stated purposes (repayment of working capital debt, reimbursement of capital expenditure, and payment of operating liabilities/creditors).

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited is a global color and effect pigment manufacturer with experience of over 70 years supplying pigments and solvent dyes for coatings, plastics, printing and digital printing, cosmetics and special applications.