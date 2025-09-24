Home / Markets / News / VMS TMT IPO makes positive debut; shares list at 6% premium on bourses

VMS TMT IPO makes positive debut; shares list at 6% premium on bourses

VMS TMT shares listed at ₹105 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹6 per share or 6 per cent over the issue price of ₹99 per share

VMS TMT
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
VMS TMT  IPO listing, VMS TMT share price: Shares of thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bars manufacturer VMS TMT made a positive D-Street debut on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering. The company’s shares listed at ₹105 per share on the BSE, reflecting a premium of ₹6 per share or 6.06 per cent over the issue price of ₹99 per share.
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), VMS TMT shares began trading at ₹105 per share, a premium of ₹5.90 per share or 5.96 per cent over the issue price.
 
VMS TMT's listing, however, came below the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of the company were exchanging hands at around ₹111 per share in the unofficial market, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹12 per share, or approximately 12.12 per cent over the issue price, according to the sources tracking unofficial market activities.  ALSO READ: Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opens with 10% GMP; should you subscribe?

VMS TMT IPO details

VMS TMT raised ₹148.50 crore through its initial share sale which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 15 million equity shares. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹94 to ₹99 per share, with a minimum lot size of 99 shares from Sep 17–Sep 19. The public issue received strong investor interest and was subscribed 102.26 times overall.
 
As outlined in the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the funds raised from the IPO will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, either in full or in part, and for general corporate purposes. 

About VMS TMT

VMS TMT Ltd. is a manufacturer of Thermo-Mechanically Treated (TMT) Bars, operating in the steel sector. The company's manufacturing facility is located in Bhayla Village, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In addition to TMT bars, VMS TMT also generates revenue from allied products such as billets, binding wires, scrap, and other by-products arising from the TMT production process. The company has a retail license agreement with Kamdhenu Ltd., which permits it to market its TMT bars under the Kamdhenu brand on a non-exclusive basis within Gujarat, excluding the Saurashtra and Kutch regions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How will Rapido stake sale & Instamart revamp aid Swiggy? Nomura decodes

Coming months will test business models' resilience, policy effectiveness

Bajaj Electricals soars 10%; volumes surge on 'Morphy Richards' acquisition

Nifty outlook: Buy the dips or sell the rallies? Here's what charts say

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 230 pts, Nifty near 25,100; IT, auto shares drag

Topics :IPO listing timeShare priceBuzzing stocksshare marketBSE NSE

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story