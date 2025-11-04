3M India, IOC, Titan, JK Tyre: Stocks at 52-week high; buy or sell?

3M IndiaCurrent Price: ₹35,600 Likely Target: ₹42,850 Upside Potential: 20.4% Support: ₹33,500; ₹33,000 Resistance: ₹38,000; ₹40,500 3M India stock has given a significant breakout on heavy volume following today's sharp 19 per cent up move. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock trades above ₹33,000-mark, with interim support likely around ₹33,500 levels.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)Current Price: ₹169.10 Likely Target: ₹185 Upside Potential: 9.4% Support: ₹165; ₹163; ₹157 Resistance: ₹171; ₹174.50; ₹179 IOC stock is seen trading with a bullish momentum on the daily scale post the breakout above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above ₹165 levels; below which support can be anticipated around ₹163 and ₹157 levels.
Titan CompanyCurrent Price: ₹3,815 Likely Target: ₹4,072 Upside Potential: 6.7% Support: ₹3,715; ₹3,660; ₹3,590 Resistance: ₹3,875 Titan stock is seen trading within striking distance of its all-time high of ₹3,875; above which the stock can potentially spurt to ₹4,072 levels. The short-term trend is likely to remain up as long as the stock holds above ₹3,590 levels, with interim support visible around ₹3,715 and ₹3,660.
JK TyreCurrent Price: ₹460 Likely Target: ₹576 Upside Potential: 25.2% Support: ₹440; ₹430; ₹420; ₹407 Resistance: ₹462; ₹479; ₹502; ₹533 JK Tyre share is seen testing the trend line hurdle on the monthly chart at ₹462. Breakout above the same can open the doors for a likely rally towards new life-time high around ₹576 levels. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹479, ₹502 and ₹533 levels.
