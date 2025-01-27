Supriya Lifescience plummets 6% after Q3FY25 results; details here

Supriya Lifescience share slipped 5.65 per cent at Rs 661.20 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade despite the pharma company reporting strong quarterly earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY24). The company reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue, surging to Rs 185.65 crore compared to Rs 140.07 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw remarkable growth of 59 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 65.95 crore, with an impressive margin expansion of 591 basis points to 35.5 per cent.

Profit After Tax (PAT) also grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 46.78 crore, while PAT margins improved from 21.3 per cent to 25.2 per cent.

On the equities front, Supriya Lifescience share price has outperformed the market, falling 74 per cent in the last six months, while losing 118 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 7.1 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6.7 per cent in the last one year.

Supriya Lifescience has a total market capitalisation of Rs 5,404.82 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 32.32 and at an earning per share of Rs 21.68.

At 1:06 PM, the stock price of the company fell by 4.17 per cent at Rs 671.55 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.93 per cent to 75,479.32 level.

Supriya Lifescience is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, specialising in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and bulk drugs, exporting to over 86 countries worldwide. The company focuses on developing and commercialising APIs and finished dosage formulations (FDFs) for treating various diseases and infections.

With an emphasis on niche, high-value products facing limited competition, Supriya Lifescience’s offerings span therapeutic categories such as antihistamines, anesthetics, and anti-asthma therapies.