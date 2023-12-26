MARKET LIVE: Gift Nifty up; Muthoot Micro, Suraj Real Estate listing eyed

Stock market LIVE updates on December 26: Trade remains thin Tuesday morning as half of the Asian markets are closed.

Among those which returned to trade post an extended weekend, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.03 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi was down 0.02 per cent.

Gift Nifty, meanwhile, was quoting at 21,424 levels, up 21 points.

Last Friday, the S&P 500 index gained 0.17 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.19 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.05 per cent.

Stocks to Watch New listing: Muthoot Microfin, Suraj Real Estate Developers, and Motisons Jewellers will make their debut on the exchanges today. Reliance Industries: The conglomerate and Walt Disney have reportedly signed a non-binding term sheet to merge their Indian media operations.

Infosys: A global client has terminated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September.

Anupam Rasayan: Has signed Letter of Intent (LoI) worth $61 million (Rs 507 crore) with one of the leading Japanese multi-national chemical companies to supply new age polymer intermediate for a period of nine years.