Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Day 2: Check subscription status, GMP, and more

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO, which opened for public subscription on Friday, November 29, 2024, is set to conclude on Tuesday, December 3, 2024

IPO
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:09 PM IST
Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: The initial share sale of healthcare services provider Suraksha Diagnostic, which opened for public subscription on Friday, November 29, 2024, has so far received a muted response from investors. Available at a price band of Rs 420-441 per share, Suraksha Diagnostic IPO has received bids for 23,80,408 shares against the 1,34,32,533 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 0.18 times as of 11:15 AM on Monday, December 2, 2024, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Retail individual investors (RIIs) have shown the highest interest, subscribing to 0.32 times the quota reserved for them, followed by Non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 0.08 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have shown the least interest, placing bids for merely 1,326 shares against the 38,37,867 shares reserved for this category.
 
The public offering of Suraksha Diagnostic is set to conclude on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.
 
Meanwhile, the company's unlisted shares are trading at Rs 441, which is also the upper end of the IPO price band. As a result, the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) remains nil as of Tuesday, December 2, 2024.
 
Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO is expected to be finalised by Wednesday, December 4, 2024. Subsequently, successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts by Thursday, December 5, 2024.
 
Suraksha Diagnostic shares are tentatively scheduled to debut on the stock market on Friday, December 6, 2024. The company’s shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Should you subscribe to the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO?
Brokerages, including Deven Choksey Research, Swastika Investmart, and Anand Rathi Research, have shared their outlook for investors. READ MORE
 
Suraksha Diagnostic is a healthcare services provider offering an integrated solution for pathology and radiology testing, as well as medical consultation services. The company operates through an extensive network that includes its flagship central reference laboratory, eight satellite laboratories (co-located with its diagnostic centers), and 215 customer touchpoints, comprising 49 diagnostic centers and 166 sample collection centers (primarily franchised), as of June 30, 2024. These facilities are spread across the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya.
 
First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

