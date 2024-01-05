Home / Markets / News / Suzlon gains 5% on securing 225 MW order from Everrenew Energy

Suzlon gains 5% on securing 225 MW order from Everrenew Energy

Till 02:58 PM, a combined 86.57 million equity shares had changed hands, and there were pending buy orders for a combined 23.56 million shares on the NSE and BSE

SI Reporter Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Suzlon Energy were locked in 5-per cent upper circuit at Rs 40.63 on the BSE on Friday at 02:58 PM after the company secured a new 225 MW order for its 3 MW series from Everrenew Energy Private Limited. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 44 on November 17, 2023.

The average trading volumes on the counter jumped three-fold today with a combined 86.57 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There are pending buy orders for a combined 23.56 million shares on these exchanges, data shows.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In an exchange filing, Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, announced that it has bagged a new order for the development of a 225 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy Private Limited.

"Suzlon will install 75 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at the client’s sites at Vengaimandalam, Trichy district and Ottapidaram, Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu," it said.

This order is for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 – 3.15 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project, including commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning, the company said.

The Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with ~20.3 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.

Suzlon is also India's number 1 wind energy service company with the largest service portfolio of over 14.3 GW in wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. The 3 MW Series wind turbine technology platform is the latest addition to its comprehensive product portfolio. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW series of wind turbines.

Also Read

Suzlon Energy tumbles 10% in 2 days post Q1FY24 results

Stock of this wind energy solutions provider has zoomed 108% in 7 weeks

Inox Wind soars 14% as promoter completes Rs 800 crore fund infusion

Suzlon secures order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy

Inox Wind soars 9%, hits 7-year high on Monday; what's driving the rally?

Sun Pharma Advanced Research freezes at 10% upper circuit; up 64% in 8 days

This Adani Group stock has zoomed 40% in 5 weeks, hit new high today

Nestle India slips 2% on profit-booking; trades 1:10 ex-stock split

Hindustan Aeronautics m-cap crosses Rs 2 trn; zooms 123% in 10 months

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsSuzlon EnergyMarketsSuzlon Group

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story