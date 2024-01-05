Hindustan Aeronautics m-cap crosses Rs 2 trn; zooms 123% in 10 months

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) joined an elite group of companies having market capitalisation (market cap) of Rs 2 trillion, as the stock of state-owned defence firms more-than-doubled in the past 10 months.

Shares of HAL hit a new high of Rs 3,038.60, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade on strong business outlook. In the past 10 months, the stock zoomed 123 per cent. While, from the March 2020 low, it has skyrocketed 1,257 per cent from level of Rs 224 (adjusted to 1:1 stock split). Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

HAL's market cap hit Rs 2.03 trillion in intra-day trade today. At 09:51 AM; the company's market cap stood at Rs 2.01 trillion. Currently, HAL is the seventh public sector undertaking (PSU) company having a market cap of over Rs 2 trillion.



HAL is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrades and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.

In an exchange filing, HAL on November 30, 2023 said the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded approval in respect of Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for various Capital Acquisition Proposals amounting to Rs 2.23 trillion, of which, acquisition worth Rs 2.20 trillion (98 per cent of total AoN amount) will be sourced from domestic industries. This will give a substantial boost to the Indian Defence Industry towards the aim of achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbharta', the company said.



To make the defence sector commercially viable for private players, India offers a strong domestic market, export opportunities, and government procurement assurances.

Emphasizing domestic manufacturing, 75 per cent of the capital procurement budget is allocated to local sourcing, with the Positive Indigenisation list boosting visibility and appeal. This message has also reached foreign OEMs, signalling that imports for certain items will be restricted after a specified period. This incentivizes them to establish manufacturing facilities in India, where they can access a conducive domestic market and explore export opportunities, according to analysts at Incred Research Services.

According to analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher, HAL is a play on the growing strength & modernization of India's air defence given its position as the primary supplier of India's military aircraft, long term sustainable demand opportunity, owing to the government's push on procurement of indigenous defence aircraft, leap in HAL's technological capabilities due to development of more advanced platforms (Tejas, AMCA, etc.), robust order book of over Rs 80,000 crore with further 5-year pipeline of ~Rs 2 trillion, and improvement in profitability through scale and operating leverage.



HAL in its FY23 annual report said, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Government is facilitating the development of the Indian industry to reduce the defence import as well as dependence on the foreign OEMs. Various initiatives of the Government of India (GoI) in recent days have given thrust on the indigenization and indigenous procurement of defence equipment. Over next 5-10 years such reforms will equally help Defence PSUs and private industry to put a firm step towards achieving a self-sustaining Defence industry in the country.

In the near future, the Indian Defence market will continue to be a prime revenue source for HAL due to projects like LCA Mk1A, LCH, LUH and HTT-40. The company has taken various initiatives to make systems more agile, effective, cost efficient and to be competitive. Enhancement of HAL capability is being planned to cater above projects. New production lines are being installed for HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A Production, the company said.