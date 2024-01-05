Home / Markets / News / Hindustan Aeronautics m-cap crosses Rs 2 trn; zooms 123% in 10 months

Hindustan Aeronautics m-cap crosses Rs 2 trn; zooms 123% in 10 months

HAL hit a new high at Rs 3,039, and is now the seventh PSU to trade with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 2 trillion.

Premium
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) joined an elite group of companies having market capitalisation (market cap) of Rs 2 trillion, as the stock of state-owned defence firms more-than-doubled in the past 10 months.

Shares of HAL hit a new high of Rs 3,038.60, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade on strong business outlook. In the past 10 months, the stock zoomed 123 per cent. While, from the March 2020 low, it has skyrocketed 1,257 per cent from level of Rs 224 (adjusted to 1:1 stock split).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


HAL's market cap hit Rs 2.03 trillion in intra-day trade today. At 09:51 AM; the company's market cap stood at Rs 2.01 trillion. Currently, HAL is the seventh public sector undertaking (PSU) company having a market cap of over Rs 2 trillion.

HAL is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrades and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.

In an exchange filing, HAL on November 30, 2023 said the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) accorded approval in respect of Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for various Capital Acquisition Proposals amounting to Rs 2.23 trillion, of which, acquisition worth Rs 2.20 trillion (98 per cent of total AoN amount) will be sourced from domestic industries. This will give a substantial boost to the Indian Defence Industry towards the aim of achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbharta', the company said.

To make the defence sector commercially viable for private players, India offers a strong domestic market, export opportunities, and government procurement assurances.

Emphasizing domestic manufacturing, 75 per cent of the capital procurement budget is allocated to local sourcing, with the Positive Indigenisation list boosting visibility and appeal. This message has also reached foreign OEMs, signalling that imports for certain items will be restricted after a specified period. This incentivizes them to establish manufacturing facilities in India, where they can access a conducive domestic market and explore export opportunities, according to analysts at Incred Research Services.

According to analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher, HAL is a play on the growing strength & modernization of India's air defence given its position as the primary supplier of India's military aircraft, long term sustainable demand opportunity, owing to the government's push on procurement of indigenous defence aircraft, leap in HAL's technological capabilities due to development of more advanced platforms (Tejas, AMCA, etc.), robust order book of over Rs 80,000 crore with further 5-year pipeline of ~Rs 2 trillion, and improvement in profitability through scale and operating leverage. 

HAL in its FY23 annual report said, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Government is facilitating the development of the Indian industry to reduce the defence import as well as dependence on the foreign OEMs. Various initiatives of the Government of India (GoI) in recent days have given thrust on the indigenization and indigenous procurement of defence equipment. Over next 5-10 years such reforms will equally help Defence PSUs and private industry to put a firm step towards achieving a self-sustaining Defence industry in the country.

In the near future, the Indian Defence market will continue to be a prime revenue source for HAL due to projects like LCA Mk1A, LCH, LUH and HTT-40. The company has taken various initiatives to make systems more agile, effective, cost efficient and to be competitive. Enhancement of HAL capability is being planned to cater above projects. New production lines are being installed for HTT-40 and LCA Mk1A Production, the company said.

 

Also Read

Hindustan Aeronautics incorporates JV With Safran for helicopter engines

CDS General Anil Chauhan to open HAL's avionics exposition in Delhi

REC, PFC, IRFC zoom over 200% in FY24. Time to exit PSU stocks?

Nifty PSU Bank index forms 'lower top, lower bottom' formation on charts

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 5: Sobha, Dabur, Grasim, REC, Jupiter Wagons

Stock Market Live: Sensex gains 250 pts, Nifty near 21750; Realty, IT lead

Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG in overbought zone: Avoid fresh long positions

Sebi appoints G Ram Mohan Rao as executive director for a period of 3 years

Markets rebound after two-day slump; Sensex ends 491 points higher

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksHindustan Aeronautical Ltddefence stocksmarket capitalisationstock market tradingMarket trendsPSU stocks

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story