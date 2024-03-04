After up to 605% rally in 1 year, wind energy stocks hit by policy overhang

Shares of companies involved in wind energy generation declined up to 5 per cent amid reports that the government may bring back reverse auctions in the wind energy sector.

At 12:55 PM, shares of Inox Wind, and KP Energy were locked in the 5-per cent lower circuit at Rs 553 and Rs 381, respectively, while those of Suzlon were down 4.6 per cent (Rs 41.9) after falling 5 per cent intraday. Shares of Orient Green Energy, too, fell 4.4 per cent intraday to Rs 22.10 apiece on the BSE on Monday.



By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 4 points at 73,802.



According to reports the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is weighing reinstating the earlier approach of 'reverse auctions; limit the size to 600MW for plain vanilla wind tenders; and mandated issue of bids on pan-India basis rather than State-specific for auctioning of wind power capacity by Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIA)- SECI, NTPC, NHPC and SJVN to the developers and State agencies.

The move, however, analysts at JM Financial said, is likely to have insignificant impact given the large market size as evident from under-subscription, change in bid's construct to Round-the-clock (RTC)/ Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) and, increasing share of Commercial & Industrial (C&I) players.



"Most of the bids in recent months are for supply of RTC/FDRE power (solar+wind+storage), which invariably are decided through reverse auction (67.6 GW of projects are under the bidding phase i.e., where tenders have been issued but auctions are not yet completed). Moreover, recent bids are under-subscribed (SECI VII Wind Solar Hybrid, 1012 MW awarded against 2000 MW); leaving opportunities for all qualified industry players," it said in a report.

Analysts points out that the market size (current pipeline of combined capacity of solar, wind, and hybrid projects is around 85.9 GW, which is likely to be commissioned in the next 5-7 years) is significantly more than manufacturing capacity and execution capability of the industry.



"India has a target of 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Driven by years of concerted efforts, the industry is on the cusp of significant expansion in capacity additions; however, it faces a threat from consistent policy flip-flops, such as recent uncertainty around ALMM in solar and, now the shift in the bidding method for wind projects," JM Financial said.

There are, the brokerage said, concerns that future policy changes, such as the waiver of ISTS charges for renewable energy projects beginning in 2025, could further disrupt the sector, at least optically.

Reverse auction was introduced in 2017 to discover competitive tariff when the bids were oversubscribed under feed-in-tariff mechanism (a tariff fixed by regulator and not discovered through competitive bidding). First reverse e-auction for 1,000 MW SECI wind power tender in Feb'17 was oversubscribed 2.7 times and resulted in tariff of Rs 3.46/kWh v/s Rs 4.16-6.02 /kWh of feed-in-tariffs (FiT).







Consistently declining tariff coupled with delay in signing of PPAs, delayed payments and execution challenges constrained the capacity addition. The 'Reverse bidding' was, thus, changeed to '2-parts closed bidding' in January 2023, leading to revival in the industry. In subsequent auctions, tariffs kept on decreasing, going lower than Rs 3/kWh compared to FiTs.

On the bourses, shares of Inox Wind have zoomed 438 per cent over the past one year, while those of Suzlon have leaped 411 per cent. Menawhile, shares of KP Energy, and Orient Green Energy have 605 per cent, and 178 per cent, respectively.



By comparison, the benchmark index has moved up around 23 per cent during the period.



That said, JM Financial maintains 'Buy' (target: Rs 54) Suzlon underpinned by strengthening order book, enhanced financial health, and a robust bidding pipeline.

In the October-December quarter, Suzlon Energy reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 203 crore, up 159.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 78.36 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations ticked 7.17 per cent higher at Rs 1,552.91 crore, while Ebitda came at Rs 248 crore. Ebitda margin was at 15.9 per cent.

Inox Wind, on the other hand, turned profitable during the quarter with PAT of Rs 4.7 crore as against net loss of Rs 26.8 crore in Q2FY24 and Rs 290 crore in Q3FY23.



It reported 123 per cent Y-o-Y/36 per cent Q-o-Q growth in revenue at Rs 500 crore, with Ebitda (excluding other income) at Rs 92.8 crore (up 92 per cent Q-o-Q). Ebitda margin for the quarter came in at 18.4 per cent vs 13 per cent in the previous quarter.

"Execution has picked up as expected and an increase in the proportion of 3MW WTGs would drive profitability after years of slowdown caused by industry headwinds. The company is likely to surpass its previous guidance of 600 MW execution in FY25 by a significant margin. We have revised our FY25/FY26 PAT estimates higher by 25 per cent/29 per cent based on improved execution assumptions led by a strong order book, the majority of which is slated to be executed over the next 24 months," said analysts at Systematix.