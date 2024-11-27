Talbros Automotive Components shares fly 15%; here's what fuelled the surge

Talbros Automotive Components share price: Talbros Automotive Components shares were in demand on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, as the scrip zoomed up to 15.08 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 344 per share.

The northward move in the Talbros Automotive Components share came on the back of an order win worth Rs 475 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Talbros Automotive Components Limited (TACL), along with its JV’s has received orders worth about Rs 475 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEM’s.”

The joint venture has secured orders worth approximately Rs 345 crore, including Rs 131 crore in exports, primarily to Europe, for sealing business products such as gaskets and heat shields.

Of the total, Rs 245 crore is for the heat shield segment, received from multiple OEMs, while the remaining Rs 100 crore pertains to the gasket division. By expanding exports to Europe, a highly specialised and competitive market for auto component manufacturers, the company is enhancing its market share in the region. This increase in exports is also expected to boost overall profit margins, the company highlighted.

Additionally, the joint venture Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems has received orders worth Rs 35 crore for chassis components. The forging business has secured orders totaling Rs 23 crore, which includes Rs 14 crore in exports.

Another joint venture, Talbros Marugo Rubber, has received domestic orders worth Rs 70 crore for products such as hoses and anti-vibration (A/V) components. These orders, placed by one of India’s largest passenger vehicle OEMs, are slated for commercialisation starting FY26.

“These orders will help further enhance the company's revenue visibility and improve profitability. These orders from highly specialised auto markets and customers greatly signify the capabilities developed by TACL and its JV companies,” Talbros Automotive Components said.

Talbros Automotive Components Limited, the flagship company of the Talbros Group, was established in 1956 to manufacture automotive and industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of the UK.

Over the years, Talbros has evolved into a leading brand in India, offering a diverse range of products including gaskets, chassis systems, rubber components, and forgings. The Talbros Group’s portfolio also includes a Mercedes-Benz dealership for passenger cars.

With joint venture alliances, Talbros operates 10 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, along with an advanced R&D technology center in Faridabad. These facilities are equipped to design, develop, and produce custom solutions that meet competitive market demands.

The company serves an extensive list of marquee clients, including Bajaj Auto, Tata Cummins, Volvo Eicher India, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Group, Force Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Hyundai, John Deere, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Suzuki, TAFE, Daimler India, Tata Motors, Simpsons, Carraro, Dana, Musashi, Spicer, GE, and QH Talbros. Additionally, Talbros has a strong distribution network catering to the aftermarket sector.

At 9:34 AM, Talbros Automotive Components shares were trading 14.34 per cent higher at Rs 341.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat at 79,954 levels.