Massive combing operations underway in Jiribam to nab culprits: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the Central and State Governments have launched massive combing operations in Jiribam and its surrounding areas to apprehend those responsible for the recent incidents adding that this operation will continue until the culprits are booked.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Singh discussed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature forum's decision to send a proposal to the Central Government for implementation that includes removing the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) from six new police stations, transferring the investigation of the recent killings in Jiribam to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and conducting mass combing operations against terrorists.

"On November 18, the NDA legislature forum in Manipur took a decision and sent it to the Government of India for implementation. There are 3-4 points, including the removal of AFSPA from the 6 new Police stations (PS areas) and the case relating to Jiribam's heinous killing cases that will be handed over to the NIA, and mass combing operations against those terrorists will be continued. So, these are the few points which we adopted in the meeting and we sent to the Central Government," the Chief Minister said.

Singh said that the Central Government has accepted two or three points as the NIA has taken up all three cases of Jiribum incidents and they had also started mass combing operations to arrest the culprits.

"As per request, the NIA has informed us and has sent out a press release that the NIA has taken up all 3 cases, of Jiribam incidents. The Central Government, along with the State government, has also started mass combing operations to arrest the culprit in Jiribam and adjoining areas and we will continue till the culprits are booked. The Centre has already accepted 2-3 points and the Action Taken Report is already in my hand," he said.

The Chief Minister also addressed the media regarding a missing person from Loitang Khunou saying that the police have filed a zero FIR, and a search operation is underway.

"Today, a very unfortunate accident occurred, but not yet confirmed - one person from Loitang Khunou is missing. As per the report available to me, he went inside the Army campus for work, he was doing some financial work there for some officials. But, up to 2 pm, he was in connection with his family. But after 2.30 pm, the connection with him was lost. His phone turned off. Then the information came to the police and the police have already filed a zero FIR. Searching and investigation is on. We will continue it," he said.

More From This Section

N Biren Singh further urged the people of Manipur to remain calm and avoid violence, emphasising that the issues right now are complex and cannot be resolved based on emotions.

"Government and people together, let us urge the Centre to lift the AFSPA. But in the meantime, let us leave any kind of violence. We should not do any kind of violence...I appeal to the people of the state to stay calm because these are very complex issues. We cannot face it based on emotions," he said.

Earlier, several Manipur MLAs passed a resolution listing their demands including asking the central government to review the imposition of the AFSPA in the state.

The resolution also said that a mass operation must be initiated within seven days against the Kuki militants allegedly responsible for the killing of six people including women and children in Jiribam. It also demanded the transfer of three key cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that are linked to the death of one woman who was burnt, the killing of six innocent civilians, and the killing of a woman farmer.

The MLAs in their resolution decided to declare Kuki militants responsible for the killings of six innocent people including women and children to be declared an "unlawful organisation" within seven days.

This escalation comes after six people were found dead. In response to the incident, the Manipur government had initially suspended internet services in seven districts.