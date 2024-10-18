Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tanla Platforms shares slip 9% after Q2 net profit dips to Rs 120 crore

Tanla Platforms shares slip 9% after Q2 net profit dips to Rs 120 crore

Tanla Platforms revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,000.7 crore, down 0.78 per cent from Rs 1,008.6 crore

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tanla Platforms shares slipped 8.5 per cent on BSE and logged an intraday low of Rs 784.1 per share on Friday. The software company's stock fell after its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) declined nearly 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

At around 12:36 PM, Tanla Platforms shares were down 3.46 per cent at Rs 827.75 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 81,279.6 around the same time. The market capitalisation of the company around the time stood at Rs 11,138.81 crore. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In the quarter ended on September 30, 2024, Tanla Platforms' consolidated net profit declined to Rs 130.2 crore as compared to Rs 142.54 crore in the year ago period. The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,000.7 crore, in comparison to Rs 1,008.6 crore, down 0.78 per cent.
 

Its total income for the September quarter stood at Rs 1,011 crore, down 0.38 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 1,014.93 crore in the year-ago period. 

The company, as per its exchange filing, added 35 per cent of its new customers on WhatsApp. Its product penetration improved to 2.37 from 2.17 in Q1 FY25 on a larger customer base, driven by the growing adoption of WhatsApp and other new channels.

“Amidst the dynamic landscape, we have navigated shifts effectively while building a foundation for sustained growth. With strategic investments in OTT, platform innovation, and investment for future growth, Tanla is positioned to drive impactful industry shifts. We closed another deal with one of the largest banks in India this quarter for Wisely ATP, reinforcing our commitment to secure, innovative digital solutions,” said Uday Reddy, founder, chairman and CEO, of Tanla Platforms.

Tanla Platforms is a technology company based in India that specialises in communication solutions and platforms for enterprises. Founded in 1999, it provides a range of services, including cloud communications, messaging solutions, and application programming interfaces (APIs) that facilitate seamless connectivity between businesses and their customers.

More From This Section

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, at 81,300, Nifty climbs to 24,850; Financials gain 1%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Earnings disappointment a catalyst for market correction: Analysts

broker, stock market

This recently listed stock has zoomed 98% against issue price in 2 weeks

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Here's why Western Carriers share price gained 4% on October 18, details

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Trading strategy ahead of Samvat 2081: Buy the dips, Sell the rallies


Tanla's products are used for various applications, such as SMS messaging, voice services, and digital marketing. The company is known for its emphasis on security, scalability, and reliability, catering to a diverse clientele, including telecom operators, businesses, and government agencies.

In recent years, Tanla has also expanded its offerings to include innovative solutions for customer engagement and digital transformation, leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance user experiences.

The 52-week high of the company stood at Rs 1,248.4 per share, while its 52-week low is at Rs 782 per share.

In the past one year, Tanla Platform shares have lost 133 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 23 per cent during the same period. 


Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Manappuram Fin share price tanks 15% as RBI bans loan disbursement by arm

economic recovery, revival, economy, growth, gdp, marketroads, construction, highways, NHAI,

Vishnu Prakash rallies 14% on healthy order book; zoomed 116% since April

Zomato

Zomato share price drops 5% on BSE on Friday; QIP, Q2 results in focus

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Maharashtra Scooters up 8% as it deemed fit for special-call auctions

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Quick Heal slumps 10% after posting weak Q2 results; Net profit down 68%

Topics : Buzzing stocks MARKETS TODAY Indian market Markets stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty share market Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 IT stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon