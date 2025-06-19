These 5 midcap stocks can crash up to 26%; check full list, key levels here

APL Apollo TubesCurrent Price: ₹1,776 Downside Risk: 9.9% Support: ₹1,727; ₹1,694; ₹1,650 Resistance: ₹1,847; ₹1,915 APL Apollo stock had recently given a breakdown on the daily scale. The near-term bias for the stock is now likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹1,915 levels; with interim resistance seen at ₹1,847. On the downside, the stock may drift towards ₹1,600 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,727, ₹1,694 and ₹1,650 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Nifty MidCap sees breakdown, can dip 8%; SmallCap clinches to key support
Exide IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹376 Downside Risk: 10.4% Support: ₹370; ₹350 Resistance: ₹389; ₹406 Exide Industries share is seen trading close to its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹370. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards ₹337, with some support likely around ₹350 levels. The near-term bias for Exide is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock sustains below ₹406, with interim resistance at ₹389. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Grindwell NortonCurrent Price: ₹1,687 Downside Risk: 25.9% Support: ₹1,540; ₹1,450; ₹1,355 Resistance: ₹1,770; ₹1,809 Grindwell Norton stock is seen testing support at its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,700 levels; below which near support exists at ₹1,680 - the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA). Sustained trade below the same can trigger a sharp fall towards ₹1,250 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,540, ₹1,450 and ₹1,355 levels. The near-term bias shall be negative as long as the stock holds below ₹1,809, with near resistance seen at ₹1,770 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | BSE stock price can crash 19% as Sebi okays expiry day switch
Fortis HealthcareCurrent Price: ₹756 Downside Risk: 11.4% Support: ₹742; ₹712 Resistance: ₹772; ₹800 Even as Fortis Healthcare stock continues to trade favourably as per the price-to-moving averages action, key momentum oscillators on the daily scale have witnessed a negative crossover; hence the stock may face some downward pressure going ahead. As such, the stock may slip to ₹712; below which a dip to ₹670 seems likely. Near support for the stock exists at ₹742. Resistance on the upside can be expected around ₹772 and ₹800. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
LupinCurrent Price: ₹1,934 Downside Risk: 11.1% Support: ₹1,920; ₹1,860; ₹1,800 Resistance: ₹1,980; ₹2,020; ₹2,070 Lupin Share is seen trading close to the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, which indicates support around ₹1,920 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a dip towards ₹1,720 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,860 and ₹1,800 levels. On the upside, the stock is likely to face resistance around ₹1,980, ₹2,020 and ₹2,070 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app