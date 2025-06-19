Home / Markets / News / These 5 midcap stocks can crash up to 26%; check full list, key levels here

These 5 midcap stocks can crash up to 26%; check full list, key levels here

Technical charts suggest that midcap stocks such as APL Apollo, Exide Industries, Grindwell Norton, Fortis Healthcare and Lupin may trade with a weak bias in the near-term.

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market
premium
APL Apollo, Grindwell Norton among 5 midcap stocks likely to trade with a negative bias, hint charts. (Image: Freepik)
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the Nifty MidCap index witnessing a downward breakout in recent days, here are 5 midcap cap stocks that can potentially take a knock based on the existing chart patterns.  Technical charts indicate that APL Apollo Tubes, Exide Industries, Grindwell Norton, Fortis Healthcare and Lupin are likely to trade with a weak bias in the near-term, and can potentially slide up to 26 per cent from here.  Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE 

APL Apollo Tubes

Current Price: ₹1,776  Downside Risk: 9.9%  Support: ₹1,727; ₹1,694; ₹1,650  Resistance: ₹1,847; ₹1,915  APL Apollo stock had recently given a breakdown on the daily scale. The near-term bias for the stock is now likely to be negative as long as the stock trades below ₹1,915 levels; with interim resistance seen at ₹1,847. On the downside, the stock may drift towards ₹1,600 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,727, ₹1,694 and ₹1,650 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | Nifty MidCap sees breakdown, can dip 8%; SmallCap clinches to key support 

Exide Industries

Current Price: ₹376  Downside Risk: 10.4%  Support: ₹370; ₹350  Resistance: ₹389; ₹406  Exide Industries share is seen trading close to its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA), which stands at ₹370. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards ₹337, with some support likely around ₹350 levels. The near-term bias for Exide is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock sustains below ₹406, with interim resistance at ₹389. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Grindwell Norton

Current Price: ₹1,687  Downside Risk: 25.9%  Support: ₹1,540; ₹1,450; ₹1,355  Resistance: ₹1,770; ₹1,809  Grindwell Norton stock is seen testing support at its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,700 levels; below which near support exists at ₹1,680 - the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA). Sustained trade below the same can trigger a sharp fall towards ₹1,250 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,540, ₹1,450 and ₹1,355 levels. The near-term bias shall be negative as long as the stock holds below ₹1,809, with near resistance seen at ₹1,770 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | BSE stock price can crash 19% as Sebi okays expiry day switch 

Fortis Healthcare

Current Price: ₹756  Downside Risk: 11.4%  Support: ₹742; ₹712  Resistance: ₹772; ₹800  Even as Fortis Healthcare stock continues to trade favourably as per the price-to-moving averages action, key momentum oscillators on the daily scale have witnessed a negative crossover; hence the stock may face some downward pressure going ahead. As such, the stock may slip to ₹712; below which a dip to ₹670 seems likely. Near support for the stock exists at ₹742. Resistance on the upside can be expected around ₹772 and ₹800. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Lupin

Current Price: ₹1,934  Downside Risk: 11.1%  Support: ₹1,920; ₹1,860; ₹1,800  Resistance: ₹1,980; ₹2,020; ₹2,070  Lupin Share is seen trading close to the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily chart, which indicates support around ₹1,920 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a dip towards ₹1,720 levels, with interim support likely around ₹1,860 and ₹1,800 levels. On the upside, the stock is likely to face resistance around ₹1,980, ₹2,020 and ₹2,070 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Swiggy share price gains nearly 7% in two days; why is stock in demand?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty subdued; Siemens Energy up 5%; Nifty IT slips over 1%

Goldman Sachs upgrades Schneider Electric Infra to 'Buy'; sees 21% upside

Ellenbarrie Industrial sets IPO price band at ₹380-400; check details here

Defence stock surges 25% in 1 week; zooms 236% from 52-week low; here's why

Topics :MidcapsMarket OutlookStocks to avoidTrading strategiesStock tipsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsThe Smart InvestorMarketsIndian stock markets

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story