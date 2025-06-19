These 5 midcap stocks can crash up to 26%; check full list, key levels here

Technical charts suggest that midcap stocks such as APL Apollo, Exide Industries, Grindwell Norton, Fortis Healthcare and Lupin may trade with a weak bias in the near-term.

APL Apollo, Grindwell Norton among 5 midcap stocks likely to trade with a negative bias, hint charts.