Tejas Networks share price today: Shares of Shares of Tejas Networks slipped 5 per cent to ₹696 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, extending their fall after the company reported a loss of ₹71.80 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25).

Post Q4 results, in the past three trading days, the stock has plunged 15 per cent. The stock is quoting lower for the sixth straight trading day; it has slipped 22 per cent during the period. From its 52-week high level of ₹1,495.10 on June 24, 2024, it has tanked 53 per cent. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹647 on March 17, 2025.

At 01:08 PM, Tejas Networks was trading 4 per cent lower at ₹701.50, as compared to 0.03 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Tejas Network Q4FY25 results

Tejas Networks reported a consolidated net loss of ₹71.80 crore in Q4FY25, compared to a net profit of ₹146.78 crore in the same quarter of FY24. Revenues from sales and services grew 54.2 per cent to ₹1,806 crore, from ₹1,171 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

During the quarter, the company’s order book stood at ₹1,019 crore, against ₹2,681 crore at the end of December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25).

FY26 Outlook

Also Read

The company said that global market trends remain favourable, with strong projected growth across all its product segments.

Markets for the company’s product segments are projected to grow globally. Domestic opportunity pipeline includes large projects in the government sector. Several new customers and new applications wins in both the private and Government sectors, which are set to expand in FY26. Partnership with NEC gives us access to global customers and joint go-to-market opportunities. Expanded global sales footprint and strategic initial wins will give us a strong momentum for increasing our international business.

ICRA’s view on Tejas Networks

The Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan of the Government of India (GoI), which is aimed at limiting import dependence and increasing the demand for indigenous products, provides better growth opportunities for the company.

ICRA in a rating rationale dated March 31, 2025, notes that moderation in the operating income is likely to put pressure on the company's profit margins. Thus, the addition of the order book remains a key monitorable. Further, Tejas Network’s profitability and cash flows are also exposed to foreign exchange rate fluctuation risks.

Tejas Networks has also entered into technology collaboration agreements with NEC Corporation, Japan (NEC), for the development of advanced wireless technologies for the global telecom industry. As part of the technology collaboration agreement, it will have to pay ~USD 60 million to NEC over the next one year, as per the milestones.

About Tejas Networks

Tejas Networks designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries.

Tejas is an innovative, leading-edge technology company with a wide range of communication products for 4G/5G, Optical, Routing, Broadcast and Satellite Communication applications. With its unique 'chipset-to-systems' expertise, Tejas’ solutions include award-winning SDR chipsets for communications, next-generation Open RAN Solutions for 5G networks, multi-standard direct to mobile (D2M) broadcast and Satcom solutions.

Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.