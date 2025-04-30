Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj twins, TaMo, SBI limit gains on Sensex, Nifty; PSB, Auto weigh

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 200.11 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 80,088.27, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,281.60, ahead by 54.35 points, or 0.22 per cent.

Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were lower at market open on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues as investors grapple with tariff and India-Pak related uncertainty.The share of investments held by the top 10 investors across smallcap mutual fund schemes has been on a decline, falling to a 14-month low in March 2025, shows an analysis of data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).