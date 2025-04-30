Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj twins, TaMo, SBI limit gains on Sensex, Nifty; PSB, Auto weigh

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI approves interim leadership team after IndusInd CEO Kathpalia quits
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following the sudden resignation of MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved IndusInd Bank's proposal to form a temporary "Committee of Executives" to oversee operations. IndusInd Bank announced this regulatory approval, dated April 29, 2025, in a filing on Wednesday.
Kathpalia's departure on Tuesday was attributed to his acceptance of "moral responsibility" for multiple failings identified in an internal review. READ MORE
10:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trent shares drop 4% after Q4 earnings; results breakdown, analysis here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Group's Trent Ltd. saw its shares plunge nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after reporting a 54.8 per cent drop in profit for Q4 FY25 compared to the previous year.
The fashion retailer's stock fell to an intraday low of ₹5,195, its biggest drop since April 25, before recovering slightly to trade 3.3 per cent lower at ₹5,212.5 by 9:32 AM, contrasting with a marginal gain in the Nifty50.
This decline ended a two-day winning streak for the stock, which had gained over 15 per cent from its early-month low. READ MORE
10:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty trade muted
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading with small gains on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues as investors grapple with tariff and India-Pak related uncertainty.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was higher by 92.14 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 80,380.52, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,360.15, ahead by 24.20 points, or 0.10 per cent.
9:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why DIIs net sold index futures for last 8 days? Here's what F&O data says
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The May futures and options series has begun with subdued activity, as the Nifty May futures have only edged up by 0.2 per cent in the first three trading sessions. Among other NSE index futures, Bank Nifty May has seen a modest gain of 0.3 per cent, while Nifty Next 50, MidCap Nifty, and Nifty Financial Services (FinNifty) futures have shown declines of 1.3 per cent, 0.6 per cent, and 0.5 per cent, respectively, over the same period. READ MORE
9:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens stronger at 85.15/$ as oil falls; focus on India-Pak tensions
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee began Wednesday's trading session on a stronger note, opening at 85.15 against the US dollar, up 10 paise from Tuesday's close of 85.25. This appreciation was supported by lower crude oil prices and consistent foreign investment in Indian equities, even as India-Pakistan border tensions persisted.
The rupee had reached its strongest closing since December 20, 2024, at 84.96 on Monday before declining on Tuesday due to renewed geopolitical concerns and increased dollar demand, according to Amit Pabari of CR Forex Advisors. READ MORE
9:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty PSU Bank falls over 1.5 per cent, realty gains 1 per cent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral index, Nifty PSU bank and media were down by 1.5 per cent each. Auto, energy, metal and consumer durables were also trading in red.
9:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, BSE Midcap opened in green while smallcap index was down by 0.68 per cent.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: From the 30 Sensex constituents, 14 were trading in red at opening with Bajaj-twins as top losers
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens in red
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 16.90 points or 0.07 per cent at 24,319.05 at opening.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex fall 170 points at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was quoting at 80,120.95, down 167.43 points or 0.21 per cent from previous day's close of 80,288.38.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Ultratech Cement were the top gainers in pre-market session, while IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Nestle India were the laggards.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices show mixed trends
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, energy, FMCG, pharma, and realty were trading in green while bank, metal and IT were in red during the pre-market session.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets showed mixed trends in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. The BSE Midcap index was up by 0.03 per cent while the BSE Smallcap was down by 0.28 per cent.
9:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 70 points in pre-open, above 24,400
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-opening session, NSE Nifty50 gained 66.65 points or 0.27 per cent to 24,402.60.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades in green in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-opening session, BSE Sensex was up by 52.57 points or 0.07 per cent at 80,340.95.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were lower at market open on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues as investors grapple with tariff and India-Pak related uncertainty.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was lower by 200.11 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 80,088.27, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,281.60, ahead by 54.35 points, or 0.22 per cent.
The share of investments held by the top 10 investors across smallcap mutual fund schemes has been on a decline, falling to a 14-month low in March 2025, shows an analysis of data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). READ MORE
That apart, in the primary markets, subscription window for Ather Energy IPO (Mainline) and Iware Supplychain Services IPO (NSE SME) will close today, while Tankup Engineers IPO (NSE SME) will list today. Arunaya Organics IPO (NSE SME) and Kenrik Industries IPO (BSE SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription window.