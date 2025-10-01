Wave of liberalisation sweeps banking industry as RBI eases rules

Those who were expecting a pre-Diwali gift from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday are disappointed, as the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent. But not too many will be surprised if RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra plays the Santa Claus in December, bringing an early Christmas.

Yes, after the status quo at two successive monetary policies, there could be a rate cut at the next policy in December.

Indeed, the RBI has left both the policy rate and stance of the policy unchanged, but there