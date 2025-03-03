Teamlease slips 5% as Goldman Sachs sells over 0.2 mn shares via bulk deals

Teamlease Services shares declined 5.2 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 1,845 per share. The southward movement in the stock came after Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 2,57,116 shares via bulk deals.

As per National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio sold 1,67,802 shares at Rs 1,865 per share and 89,314 shares at Rs 1,960 per share via bulk deals. As of December 2024, Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio held 2.07 per cent stake in the company, as per BSE shareholding pattern.

On the other hand, Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 2,72,000 shares for Rs 1,865 per share.

ALSO READ: TeamLease Services Q3 results: PAT down 8.3% at Rs 28.4 cr on high expenses In Q3, the company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 28.43 crore as compared to Rs 31 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,921.27 crore as compared to Rs 2,445.36 crore a year ago.

As per the filing, at the group level, the company added 3,000 headcount. Revenue grew by 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

TeamLease Services is a people supply chain company offering a range of solutions to employers for their hiring, productivity, and scale challenges. One of India’s fastest-growing employers, TeamLease also operates India’s Skill University and India’s fastest-growing PPP Apprenticeship Program, which offers employment-oriented multi-level programs. The company offers solutions to large, medium, and small clients across the 3Es of Employment (around 3.5 lakh associates/trainees), Employability (over 7.5 lakh students), and E-workforce (over 1000 employers).

In the past one year, Teamlease shares have lost 31 per cent against Sensex's decline of 0.91 per cent.