Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open higher; Asia mkts gain amid tariff uncertainty
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Beezaasan Explotech IPO (SME) will list on the stock markets today
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, Monday, March 3, 2025: India stock markets may open higher today, March 3, 2025, on account of largely positive trade in global markets. That apart, India's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.2 per cent year-on-year in Q3-FY25, recovering from a seven-quarter low, and auguring well for stock market sentiment.
At 8:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 75 points at 22,355 levels.
This comes despite the uncertainty around US President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China this week. According to reports, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly said that the amount of tariff to be levied on Mexico and Canada, starting Tuesday, is still 'fluid', but the additional 10 per cent duty on China imports is 'set'.
Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei index was trading 1 per cent higher, while Australia's ASX200 was up 0.32 per cent in Asia markets. Australia's S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading for February came in at 50.4 compared to 50.6 reading in January.
Investors, now, await February Manufacturing purchasing managers' index data from China, India, the US, and the UK. That apart, developments around US tariffs, Russia-Ukraine war, FII activity, and primary market sentiment will keep investors busy today.
Last Friday, the S&P 500 added 1.59 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.39 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.63 per cent in a pullback relief rally.
IPO News
Shares of Beezaasan Explotech IPO (SME) will list on the bourses today. That apart, Balaji Phosphates IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Shreenath Papers IPO (SME) is likely to see its allotment.
Stock Market Today, March 3:
Stock markets today are looking to open higher today, as indicated by GIFT Nifty.
This comes after the BSE Sensex crashed 1,414 points or 1.9 per cent on Friday, to end at 73,198. The Nifty50, meanwhile, closed 1.9 per cent or 420 points lower at 22,125 as FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 11,639.02 crore on Feb 28. DIIs net bought shares worth Rs 12,308.63 core.
As per technical charts, the support for Nifty share price is seen around 21,800-22,000. For Sensex, support stands at 73,500.
A Business Standard report suggests, the valuations of Indian stock markets is nearing their lowest level in over eight years. The BSE Sensex’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has slipped to 20.4x, marking its lowest since May 2020. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Between November 2024 and January 2025, the industry added 800,000 (0.8 million) new investors each month, raising the total unique investor count to 53.3 million.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds brave rough currents, haul in 800K investors monthly
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The mutual fund (MF) industry continues to attract new investors despite the decline in equity scheme returns due to a sharp market correction.
Between November 2024 and January 2025, the industry added 800,000 (0.8 million) new investors each month, raising the total unique investor count to 53.3 million.
Although this growth rate has slowed from the previous six-month average of 1 million new investors per month, the industry remains optimistic about its long-term expansion. READ MORE
8:24 AM
On Friday, the BSE Sensex's trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio fell to 20.4x, reaching its lowest level since May 2020 — barring the pandemic-induced sell-off — when it hit 19.5x due to concerns over the economy and corporate earnings.
Currently, the P/E ratio is only slightly higher than the levels seen in July 2016, when it stood at 20.3x.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trailing P/E ratio sinks to pandemic low amid market uncertainty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The continuous selloff in Indian equities has led to the lowest valuations in over eight years.
On Friday, the BSE Sensex's trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio fell to 20.4x, reaching its lowest level since May 2020 — barring the pandemic-induced sell-off — when it hit 19.5x due to concerns over the economy and corporate earnings.
Currently, the P/E ratio is only slightly higher than the levels seen in July 2016, when it stood at 20.3x.
Analysts attribute this decline to the ongoing market uncertainty and fatigue over the short-term outlook. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It appears 2025 will be a tough year for the market: Samco's Jimeet Modi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) having largely stayed on the sidelines in recent months due to market corrections, Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of Samco Group, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that they are likely to continue avoiding Indian markets until high-priced Indian equities become more appealing to them. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to watch, Mar 3: Auto stocks, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, ACME Solar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki India reported a slight year-on-year increase in total sales, reaching 199,400 units in February. In the same month last year, the company sold 197,471 units, as per the company's statement. Domestic passenger vehicle sales amounted to 160,791 units last month, compared to 160,271 units in the previous year. READ MORE
8:06 AM
View - Bullish
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, Coal India: Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale picks stocks to buy today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Buy Today, March 3, 2025: Coal India
View - Bullish
Coal India share price has been into a stellar down run, eroding nearly 30 per cent from its peak of Rs 517. Currently, Coal India share is hovering near the 20-DEMA, portraying a consolidation phase. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: February Mfg PMI, Q3 GDP, FIIs, Trump tariffs, Beezaasan IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: February manufacturing PMI, Q3 GDP data, FIIs, Trump tariffs, along with upbeat global cues, may drive the mood of the markets today. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's February factory activity expands at fastest pace in three months
Stock Market LIVE News: China's factory activity grew at its fastest pace in three months to 50.8 in February, a private-sector survey showed on Monday.
The seasonally adjusted Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers index had accelerated from 50.1 in January and 50.5 last December.
This private survey reading, released today, comes after the official manufacturing PMI released on Saturday showed that China’s February factory activity expanded at its fastest pace since November.
The official PMI rose to 50.2 in February from 49.1 in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets see pullback rally last Friday
Stock Market LIVE News: Last Friday, the S&P 500 added 1.59 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.39 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.63 per cent in a pullback relief rally.
7:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan, Australia markets move higher in Asian trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates today: Japan's Nikkei index -- the benchmark for Japanese stock markets -- was trading 1 per cent higher today, despite the uncertainty around Dondl trump's tariff plans.
Australia's ASX200, meanwhile, was up 0.32 per cent in Asia markets. Australia's S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading for February came in at 50.4 compared to 50.6 reading in January.
Australia's ASX200, meanwhile, was up 0.32 per cent in Asia markets. Australia's S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading for February came in at 50.4 compared to 50.6 reading in January.
7:29 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE Market Blog.
Track all the latest, stock market LIVE updates here.
Track all the latest, stock market LIVE updates here.
Topics : Donald Trump MARKET LIVE Markets stock market trading stock market listing Market news MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Indian stock market Indian stock markets Gift Nifty Global Markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST