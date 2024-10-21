Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tejas Networks shares hit 20% upper circuit on stellar Q2 results; details

The uptick in Tejas Networks' share price came after the company announced a strong set of September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) results.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Tejas Networks Q2 impact: Shares of telecom equipment company Tejas Networks rose as much as 20 per cent to hit the upper circuit at Rs 1,427.55 per share. 

The uptick in Tejas Networks’ share price came after the company announced a strong set of September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) results. 

The company turned profitable in this quarter (Q2FY25) as it posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 275 crore. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 13 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY24).

Tejas Networks’ topline, revenue from operations, zoomed to Rs 2,811 crore as opposed to Rs 396 crore in the same quarter last year. 

Sumit Dhingra, CFO said, "In Q2FY25 we had a strong Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y growth with a revenue of 2,811 crore. We ended the quarter with an order book of Rs. 4,845 crore and a net profit of Rs. 275 crore. In this quarter we also completed the merger of Saankhya Labs with Tejas."

Additionally, the company’s profit before tax stood at Rs 411 crore in Q2FY25, as against a loss of Rs 18 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY24).

In the wireless business, the company ramped up 4G/5G RAN shipments for BSNL’s pan-India network; cumulatively shipped equipment for over 58,000 sites.

It also received additional orders for densification of installed 4G sites in a few circles 

In the wireline Business, the company was selected for PTN and DWDM equipment from a Tier-1 Telco in India for capacity expansion. It saw a good traction for GPON and DWDM products in international markets with new customer wins in Americas and Africa

The company also bagged an initial order for network modernization in the US.

Anand Athreya, managing director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "In Q2FY25 we made record deliveries of over 30,000 4G sites. We had continued success with GPON and DWDM wins, both in India and globally. We remain focused on expanding our product portfolio and pursuing market opportunities in line with our strategy."

At 9:40 AM, Tejas Networks’ scrip was trading 16 per cent higher at Rs 1,380 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.11 per cent lower at 81,138.10 levels.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

