Private equity firms, promoters go for block deals in bullish market

Strong inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and encouraging valuations are underpinning the deal momentum. Some of the large block deals in June are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s (CPPIB) 1.66 per cent stake sale in Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs. 6,124 crore, UK-based investment firm abrdn’s share sale in HDFC Asset Management Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company (for a total of Rs. 6,148 crore), and US-based private equity TPG Capital’s divestment worth Rs. 1,390 crore in Shriram Finance.

Share sales in listed companies have gathered momentum with the markets hitting fresh record highs. This month, so far, transactions worth Rs. 26,152 crore have already been executed via block deals. Investment bankers said more such deals are in the offing.