Home / Markets / News / Zee Entertainment slips 7% to hit 52-week low amid heavy volumes

Zee Entertainment slips 7% to hit 52-week low amid heavy volumes

The stock quoted its lowest level since September 2021, with over three-fold jumped in average trading volumes

SI Reporter Mumbai
Zee Entertainment slips 7% to hit 52-week low amid heavy volumes

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) slipped 7 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 172.85 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
The stock of TV broadcasting & software production company fell below its previous low of Rs 175.80, touched on May 26, 2023. It quoted lowest level since September 2021.
At 02:49 pm; ZEEL traded 6 per cent lower at Rs 173.65, as compared to 0.01 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over three-fold. A combined 31.21 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
Market regulator, Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on June 12, barred Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra Goenka and his son Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO) of ZEEL, from holding any directorship or key managerial positions in any listed company in an interim order. The order followed an investigation which found the two had abused their board positions in Zee by "siphoning off" funds for their own benefit.
The development could delay Zee's proposed merger with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), said analysts. Furthermore, Sebi order also means Goenka may not be able to hold a senior role in the Zee-Sony merged entity.
Meanwhile, dubbing the interim order by Sebi “unwarranted and unjustified”, legal representatives for ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka argued that the regulator had reached a conclusion without giving him an hearing opportunity.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will continue to hear the appeal against Sebi’s interim order on June 26. The hearing in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on the merger between Zee and Sony Pictures Network India, too, is scheduled for the same day. Legal experts, however, said that the NCLT hearing could get deferred further. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT  
 

Also Read

Sony-Zee merger expected to be completed by September: Sony CEO Yoshida

NCLAT to hear Zee Entertainment's plea challenging NCLT order today

Zee Entertainment zooms 14% in 4 days on hopes of settlement with lenders

ZEEL, IndusInd Bank settle dispute paving way for Sony-Zee merger

Zee Entertainment tanks 14% as NCLT admits company to insolvency resolution

Tata Motors nears record high on improved outlook; zooms 50% so far in 2023

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 29% upside

Aurionpro up 5% as board approves preferential issue to Malabar India Fund

Trading terms and timing: All you wanted to know about Gift Nifty index

IndiGo stock may rally to Rs 2,800, SpiceJet remains sluggish on charts

Topics :SEBIBuzzing stocksZee Entertainmentstocks to watchPunit GoenkaSubhash ChandraIndian markets

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story