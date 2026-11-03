The tide is turning: Smallcap AI winners are now facing a valuation test

An assessment of daily returns suggests that until March, the stocks moved largely in tandem with Indian smallcaps. By the July-September quarter, however, MTAR and HFCL had become more closely linked to the previous night’s Nasdaq Composite’s performance. A 1 per cent move in the US technology index was followed by a roughly 1.2 per cent move in their shares the next morning on the NSE. Over the same period, their relationship with the domestic smallcap index weakened by a third or more.