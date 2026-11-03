Rupee extends gains for third day, settles at 94.75 against the dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated for the third straight day on the back of foreign fund inflows into the domestic equity market, dealers said.

The rupee, which opened at 94.68 against the dollar, compared with the previous close of 94.90, strengthened to 94.61 during the day before giving up some gains to settle at 94.75.

During the day, a rebound in crude oil prices following the US attack on Iran, which renewed tensions in West Asia, limited further appreciation of the rupee. The market also remained cautious ahead of the US midterm election results.

Brent crude oil prices rallied to reach $106.07 per barrel, reversing course after Monday's sharp 7.63 per cent decline to $104.77 a barrel.