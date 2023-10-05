Home / Markets / News / This Ashish Kacholia owned travel stock has zoomed over 100% since April

This Ashish Kacholia owned travel stock has zoomed over 100% since April

Safari Industries hit a new high at Rs 4,373 and has rallied 25% in past 11 trading sessions.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Premium
Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shares of Safari Industries hit a new high at Rs 4,373, up 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade on expectations of strong earnings. In past 11 trading days, the stock has rallied 25 per cent.

A sharp rally in stock price of the company has seen the market capitalisation (market cap) of Safari Industries cross Rs 10,000 crore mark. At 10:35 AM; Safari Industries market cap stood at Rs 10,196 crore, the BSE data shows. While, its peers VIP Industries market cap stood at Rs 9,368 crore, data shows.

Since April, the stock the company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories, has more than doubled or zoomed 114 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 11 per cent during the same period. The market price of Safari Industries skyrocketed by 1,380 per cent from March 2020 low of Rs 295.45.

Investor Ashish Kacholia held 543,000 equity shares or 2.29 per cent stake in Safari Industries at the end of June 2023 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

On August 1, 2023, Safari commenced operations of additional 125,000 units at its factory situated at Halol, Gujarat. Consequently, the production capacity of Safari Manufacturing Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, has increased from 225,000 units per month to 350,000 units per month.

In past two months, the stock has soared 51 per cent after Safari reported yet another quarter of stupendous performance with Gross/EBITDA margin of 45.1 per cent/18.5 per cent respectively in June quarter (Q1FY24) given rising benefits of indigenous manufacturing and stable raw material prices.

Additional capacity of 125,000 units per month has come on stream from August 1, 2023 which is likely to further cushion gross margin as it would reduce reliance on outsourcing, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in Q1FY24 result update.

The brokerage firm maintains its positive stance on Safari as consistent gain in market share and rising share of indigenous manufacturing is likely to result in sales/PAT CAGR of 24 per cent/31 per cent over FY23-FY25E.  The stock however, was trading above its target price of Rs 3,728 per share.

Meanwhile, the overall long-term outlook for the organised sector remains very robust with a strong growth in travel, increasing preference for branded luggage, growth in school and office going population, and sustained marriage demand.

Safari in its FY23 annual report said, the company has continued to grow ahead of the market and will continue to build on this momentum. It has a focused strategy on identified channels, categories and consumer segments that are expected to drive market growth.

The company has also made significant investments in modernising and improving its warehousing capability. The company has invested in upgrading its SAP system which has a positive impact on operations and value chain. These improvements will help the company in reducing costs and making its supply chain leaner and more responsive to the changing market.

While the pressure on raw material and sourcing costs has eased out in the second half of the year, the company intends to keep improving price realisation through product mix improvement.

While there continue to be some uncertainties, the overall growth drivers are well in place for the company to continue on a high growth trajectory with improving profitability, Safari said.


Also Read

This Ashish Kacholia-owned education stock has zoomed over 69% in 3 days

Ashish Kacholia buys 1 mn shares of this auto company; stk up 43% in 2 days

Gurgaon residents file plea in SC against jungle safari park in Aravallis

Venus Pipes rallies 7% to hit record high as Ashish Kacholia buys 2% stake

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock tops listing day high; soars 19% in 3 days

Navin Fluorine dips 16% in 4 days after MD resigns; Firm remains positive

Stocks to Watch today: Marico, OMCs, Sheela Foam, Suryoday SFB, defence

Sell Nifty PSU Bank on rise; buying opportunity in Nifty FMCG at this level

Stock Market Live: Sensex off highs, up 250pts; PSBs weaken, Marico dips 4%

Sebi forms Working Groups to recommend simplification, ease of compliance

Topics :Buzzing stocksTravel & tourismVIP Industriesconsumer durable stocks

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story