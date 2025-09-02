This microcap stock hit 20% upper circuit on bagging order from JSW Steel

Sharika Enterprises shares hit 20 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday and at ₹14.89 per share on BSE. At 9:47 AM, Sharika Enterprises' share price was trading 19.98 per cent higher at ₹14.89 per share. Meanwhile, JSW Steel shares were up 0.55 per cent at ₹1040.1 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.25 per cent at 80,568.91.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹64.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹24.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹12.05.

In one year, Sharika Enterprises' shares have lost 46.8 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.6 per cent.

Why were Sharika Enterprises shares rising? The stock was in demand after the company bagged an order from JSW Steel. Under the contract, the company will supply and service 220 KV HT and 33 KV cables along with accessories at JSW Steel, Dolvi. The purchase order is valued at ₹ 19,13,69,661 and has to be executed within six months. “Please take note that the company has received a purchase order from JSW Steel Limited for the supply and Services of 220 KV HT Cables and the supply of 33 KV Cable along with accessories at JSW Steel Limited, Dolvi, for a consideration of Rs. 19,13,69,661/-,” the filing read.