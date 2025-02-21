This Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock slips 36% in 1 month

Shares of Quick Heal Technologies hit a 52-week low of Rs 356.15, falling 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, extending its downward movement, after the company reported weak earnings for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.61 per cent at 75,277 at 02:25 PM.

In the past one month, the stock price of a global cybersecurity solutions provider has slipped 36 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, the market price of Quick Heal has tanked 45 per cent, as against 4 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

In the previous two calendar years, Quick Heal zoomed over 80 per cent. In calendar year 2024, the stock surged 82 per cent, while, in calendar year 2023, it more-than-doubled or skyrocketed 106 per cent.

Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 1.3 million equity shares, or a 1.3 per cent stake, in Quick Heal at the end of December 2024 quarter, shareholding pattern data on the bourses showed.

Each Quick Heal product is designed to simplify IT security management across the length and depth of devices and on multiple platforms. The current portfolio of cloud-based security and advanced machine learning-enabled solutions stops threats, attacks, and malicious traffic before it strikes.

Quick Heal Antivirus Solutions, Quick Heal Scan Engine, and the entire range of Quick Heal products are proprietary items of Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. Recently, the company unveiled - Quick Heal pioneers India’s first fraud prevention solution, AntiFraud.AI available for Android, iOS and Windows.

Also Read

In Q3FY25, Quick Heal reported a profit after tax of Rs 0.11 crore, against Rs 10.06 crore in Q3FY24 and Rs 4.15 crore in Q2FY25. Revenues from contract with customers declined 13.8 per cent year-on-year at Rs 70.61 crore, against Rs 81.92 crore a year ago. The company reported operational loss of Rs 3.8 crore and negative EBITDA margin of 5.3 per cent during the quarter.

The management said the company witnessed headwinds in the Consumer business and Government vertical resulting in muted performance in the quarter. Quick Heal have made conscious investments in the Horizon-3 product launches and the marketing launch of AntiFraud products. While it might have impacted the profitability in the short term, which is Q3, these are long-term investments made towards the company’s growth journey for the future, the management said.

Meanwhile, the Indian cybersecurity industry has played a major role in supporting the Government and critical sectors. It has facilitated the adoption of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) and cloud, and mitigated evolving cybersecurity risks. India is also emerging as a global cybersecurity hub.

The cybersecurity market in India is expected to grow significantly. Cyber solutions market is anticipated to continue growing at an annual growth rate of 14.24 per cent from 2024 to 2028, reaching a market size of Rs 400.80 billion by 2028, Quick Heal said in FY24 annual report.