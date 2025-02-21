Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Small, midcaps' correction: No need for Sebi's statement, says Buch

Small, midcaps' correction: No need for Sebi's statement, says Buch

Drawing from her statement in March last year on the high valuations in the same stocks, Buch said Sebi had flagged its concerns on the high valuations when it saw a need for it

Madhabi Puri Buch
Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Friday said there is "no need" for the capital markets regulator to comment on the recent steep correction in small and midcap stocks.

Drawing from her statement in March last year on the high valuations in the same stocks, Buch said Sebi had flagged its concerns on the high valuations when it saw a need for it.

"On midcaps and small caps, I think that at a point in time when the regulator felt the need to make a statement about it, the statement was made. Today, the regulator feels no need to make an additional statement," she said speaking at an AMFI event here.

It can be noted that the small and midcap stocks are in bear territory lately, with some scrips declining by over 20 per cent in quick succession.

In March 2024, in what is a rare comment from the regulator, Buch had flagged concerns about the high valuations in the two segments.

"There are pockets of froth in the market. Some people call it a bubble, some may call it froth. It may not be appropriate to allow that froth to keep building," she had said.

Meanwhile, Buch also said that the regulator has no intention of making it compulsory for fund houses to launch the recently introduced Rs 250 systematic investment plan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CDSL share price gains over 3% in weak stock market today; here's why

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; SMIDs slip; Nifty Bank, Auto, Pharma, Health drag

Metal index extends gain, up 6% in 1 week on hopes of earnings improvement

Quality Power IPO listing on Monday, Feb 24; Here's what GMP indicates

L&T Technology Services shares rise 5%; what's boosting rally in stock?

Topics :SEBISebi normsMidcapsMid cap small cap

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story