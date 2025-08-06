This smallcap packaging stock gains 9% on posting Q1 results; details here

EPL shares advanced 8.5 per cent on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹237.8 per share on BSE. At 12 PM, the EPL share price was down 3.35 per cent at ₹226.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.17 per cent lower at 80,572.89. The stock rose after the company posted its Q1 results on Tuesday, after market hours.

EPL Q1 results

The company reported a 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease in first-quarter net profit to ₹101.4 crore, as compared to ₹65.7 crore a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹1,107.9 crore, as compared to ₹1,007 crore a year ago, up 10 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 20.5 per cent in Q1, an expansion of 140 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y. Absolute Ebitda grew by 18.1 per cent.

The company delivered revenue growth driven by double digit growth in three regions (Americas, Europe & EAP). Strong momentum in ‘Personal Care & beyond‘ with 27.9 per cent growth powered by B&C growth of 35 per cent.EPL management commentaryThe company expects double-digit revenue growth driven by aggressive B&C play, Brazil scale-up up and geographical expansion with Thailand, and merger and acquisition (M&A). Check List of Q1 results today Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating but has cut the target to ₹280 per share from ₹290. The brokerage expects a positive earnings trend to continue for EPL on the back of improved operational efficiencies, a focus on improving market share across geographies in the BNC segment, and a recovery in the oral care segment.