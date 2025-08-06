Q1 results today: BHEL, Jindal Stainless, Fortis, among 161 firms on Aug 6

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Jindal Stainless, Bayer CropScience, Blue Star, Cera Sanitaryware, and Datamatics Global are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Wednesday.
A host of other companies expected to declare their Q1 results today include EID Parry India, Electrosteel Castings, Fortis Healthcare, GNFC, Godrej Agrovet, Harsha Engineers, Hinduja Global Solutions, HUDCO, IRCON, Jyoti CNC Automation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Sula Vineyards, VIP Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, and Welspun Enterprises.
Adani Ports Q1 results highlights
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest port operator, posted a 6.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹3,315 crore for the June quarter, supported by robust growth in its logistics and marine businesses, along with higher cargo throughput.
Cargo volumes rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to 121 million tonnes (mt) in Q1FY26, up from 109 mt a year ago. The increase was driven by a 19 per cent rise in container cargo and new operations at the Colombo West International Terminal and a new export berth at Dhamra port.
Consolidated revenue from operations surged 31.19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,126.14 crore. The logistics business more than doubled its revenue to ₹1,169 crore from ₹571 crore in Q1FY25, while revenue from the marine segment jumped nearly threefold to ₹541 crore from ₹188 crore.
Lupin Q1 results highlights
Lupin Ltd on Tuesday reported a 52 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹1,221 crore for the June quarter, driven by strong sales growth in the US and Indian markets.
The company had posted a PAT of ₹805 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the April–June period rose to ₹6,164 crore, up from ₹5,514 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin said in a statement.
Sales in the US grew 24 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,404 crore, up from ₹1,934 crore. India sales rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,089 crore, compared to ₹1,938 crore in Q1 FY25.
Market overview for August 6
Indian equity markets are set for a weak opening on Wednesday, tracking negative global cues. Sentiment took a hit after US President Donald Trump warned of a sharp hike in tariffs within 24 hours, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil. He also criticised India, calling it “not a good trading partner.”
Investors will also be closely watching the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision later today, with the central bank widely expected to hold interest rates steady amid rising trade tensions.
As of 8:25 am, GIFT Nifty futures were down 36 points at 24,703, signalling a subdued start for domestic equities.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on August 6
- 7NR Retail Ltd
- A-1 Ltd
- Advance Lifestyles Ltd
- Afcom Holdings Ltd
- Alufluoride Ltd
- Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd
- Asian Tea & Exports Ltd
- Bajaj Auto Ltd
- Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
- Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
- Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
- Banswara Syntex Ltd-$
- Bayer CropScience Ltd
- Bharat Forge Ltd
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
- BLB Ltd
- Bloom Industries Ltd
- Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
- Blue Coast Hotels Ltd
- Blue Star Ltd
- Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
- BWL Ltd
- Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
- Chase Bright Steel Ltd
- Checkpoint Trends Ltd
- Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd
- Cheviot Company Ltd-$
- Continental Controls Ltd
- Datamatics Global Services Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd
- Divis Laboratories Ltd
- Dynamic Industries Ltd-$
- EID Parry India Ltd
- Electrosteel Castings Ltd
- Emerald Leisures Ltd
- Escorp Asset Management Ltd
- Euro Leder Fashion Ltd
- Forbes & Company Ltd
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd
- Gayatri Sugars Ltd
- GeeCee Ventures Ltd
- Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Godrej Agrovet Ltd
- Gopal Snacks Ltd
- GPT Healthcare Ltd
- GTL Ltd
- Harsha Engineers International Ltd
- Hawkins Cookers Ltd
- HCL Infosystems Ltd
- Hero MotoCorp Ltd
- Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd
- Hindoostan Mills Ltd
- Hindustan Motors Ltd
- H S India Ltd
- Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
- IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
- Industrial Investment Trust Ltd
- IITL Projects Ltd
- Indian Infotech & Software Ltd
- Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
- Integra Switchgear Ltd
- IRCON International Ltd
- Ironwood Education Ltd
- ISL Consulting Ltd
- Jayabharat Credit Ltd-$
- Jindal Stainless Ltd
- Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
- Kaira Can Company Ltd
- Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
- K.P.R. Mill Limited
- Liberty Shoes Ltd
- Linaks Microelectronics Ltd
- Linc Ltd-$
- Lords Ishwar Hotels Ltd
- Lumax Industries Ltd
- Lykis Ltd
- Mahan Industries Ltd
- McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd
- Mac Charles India Ltd
- Mega Corporation Ltd
- Megastar Foods Ltd
- Miven Machine Tools Ltd
- MM Forgings Ltd-$
- MM Rubber Company Ltd
- Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
- Morepen Laboratories Ltd
- Morganite Crucible India Ltd
- Narmada Agrobase Ltd
- Nandan Denim Ltd
- NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
- Nila Spaces Ltd
- Nile Ltd
- Nutech Global Ltd
- Nutricircle Ltd
- PAE Ltd
- Pankaj Polymers Ltd
- Peninsula Land Ltd
- Permanent Magnets Ltd
- Power Finance Corporation Ltd
- Pidilite Industries Ltd
- Pioneer Investcorp Ltd
- Polychem Ltd
- Precision Electronics Ltd
- Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd
- Protean eGov Technologies Ltd
- PVR Inox Ltd
- Rain Industries Ltd
- Rajkot Investment Trust Ltd
- Rajputana Investment and Finance Ltd
- Raymond Ltd
- Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
- Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers Ltd
- RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltd
- Ravindra Energy Ltd
- RITES Ltd
- Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd
- Rajnish Retail Ltd
- Sambhaav Media Ltd
- Sanghvi Movers Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd
- Sea TV Network Ltd
- Sejal Glass Ltd
- Shentracon Chemicals Ltd
- Shetron Ltd
- Sigma Solve Ltd
- Simplex Realty Ltd
- SKF India Ltd
- Skyline Millars Ltd
- SNL Bearings Ltd
- Sula Vineyards Ltd
- Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
- Sundaram-Clayton Ltd
- Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd
- Swiss Military Consumer Goods Ltd
- Symbiox Investment & Trading Company Ltd
- Tacent Projects Ltd
- Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
- Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
- TCFC Finance Ltd
- TCI Finance Ltd
- TCI Industries Ltd
- TD Power Systems Ltd
- Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd
- Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd
- Trent Ltd
- Ultracab (India) Ltd
- Universal Autofoundry Ltd
- Univa Foods Ltd
- Unjha Formulations Ltd
- UNO Minda Ltd-$
- Viksit Engineering Ltd
- VIP Clothing Ltd
- VIP Industries Ltd-$
- Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd
- VRL Logistics Ltd
- VR Woodart Ltd
- Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd
- Welspun Enterprises Ltd
- Windsor Machines Ltd
- Welcast Steels Ltd