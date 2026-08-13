Thyrocare Technologies shares crash 8% as promoter offloads 9.9% stake

Shares of diagnostic firm Thyrocare Technologies came under intense selling pressure on Thursday, August 13, after the company said its promoters had offloaded nearly 10 per cent stake via market trades.

Thyrocare shares plunged 7.8 per cent to ₹594.30 apiece intraday on BSE. A cumulative 8.5 million shares of the company changed hands on the bourses as of 1 PM. At the same time, Thyrocare stock was trading at ₹613.80, down 4.76 per cent.

So far this year, the shares of the company have rallied 37 per cent, outperforming BSE Sensex, which has lost 8.5 per cent. Meanwhile, in the last one year, it has gained 34 per cent versus a 3 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Capitalising on strong gains, Docon Technologies Private, a promoter of the company, sold 1,57,69,696 equity shares through market trades today, according to an exchange filing. The shares sold represent approximately 9.90 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. Consequently, the promoter shareholding in the company has reduced from 60.92 per cent to 51.02 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital. Following the aforesaid transaction, Docon continues to be a promoter and holding company of Thyrocare. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Docon had released a pledge on 1,75,00,00 shares before the stake sale on August 11, 2026, according to the exchange filing earlier today, which had been pledged in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship Limited in connection with the existing Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by API Holdings.

Thyrocare Q1 results For the recently concluded June quarter (Q1) of the fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), Thyrocare posted a 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the profit after tax (PAT) to ₹51.33 crore. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations saw a 24 per cent Y-o-Y uptick to ₹240.02 crore, driven primarily by a 26 per cent increase in the Pathology segment. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew to ₹77.27 crore, up 34 per cent YoY. Thyrocare processed 55.2 million tests in Q1FY27, marking a strong 28 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the period under review. The company had posted its earnings on July 23, 2026.