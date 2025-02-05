Titagarh Rail Systems shares surge 7% on new business plans; details here

Shares of freight wagons and passenger coaches maker Titagarh Rail Systems climbed 6.90 per cent to hit the day's high of Rs 964.05 apiece on the BSE during intra-day trade on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The northward movement in the company's share price came on the back of news that the company has announced a management reorganisation and strengthening, as well as plans to venture into new areas of growth.

Titagarh Rail Systems has informed the exchanges about the formation of new verticals under the names Ship Building and Maritime Systems (SMS), and Safety and Signaling Systems (SSS).

"While Titagarh has already been in the shipbuilding and maritime business in the past and has designed, manufactured, and delivered several projects, including specialized ships such as a Fast Patrol Vessel for the Indian Coast Guard, a passenger ferry exported to Guyana (both through GRSE), and coastal research vessels 'Sagar Tara' and 'Sagar Anveshika,' along with many vessels for the Indian Navy," the company said in a release.

The comapny further said that, the SMS vertical of Titagarh would be headed by Saket Kandoi, who is the director of the company and was earlier the chief operating officer of the Freight Rail Systems division. He will now be the director and CEO of the Ship Building and Maritime Systems.

"Prithish Chowdhary, dy managing director of the company, apart from handing various corporate functions, will be responsible for developing the two new business verticals i.e. Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems (SMS) and Safety and Signalling Systems (SSS)," it added.

Titagarh Rail Systems is a comprehensive mobility solutions provider with a strong presence in India and Italy. With state-of-the-art factories in both countries, the company is committed to meeting the diverse requirements of passenger and freight rolling stock. It specialises in crafting cutting-edge transportation solutions, including semi-high-speed trains, urban metros, passenger coaches, propulsion systems, and a wide array of wagons, including specialized ones.

The railway wagons maker's market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,082.10 crore on the BSE, as of February 5, 2025. The company is a constituent of the BSE 500 index.

Titagarh Rail Systems share price has dropped 32 per cent in the last six months, and 7 per cent in the last one year.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high of Rs 1,896.50—which is also their all-time high—on June 27, 2024, while their 52-week low of Rs 782.10 was recorded on March 13, 2024.

At around 10:30 AM, Titagarh Rail Systems shares were trading at Rs 947.90, up 5.12 per cent from their previous close of Rs 901.75 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 2 million shares of Titagarh Rail Systems, worth approximately Rs 184.16 crore, exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.