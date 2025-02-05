Here's why stock broking firm Angel One share price gained 6% in trade

Angel One shares rose 6.2 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,497.2 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the stock broking company released its January business update.

Around 9:59 AM, Angel One share price was up 4.69 per cent at Rs 2,460 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 78,501.11. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 22,207.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,502.6 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 2,027.25 per share.

The company released its January update on Wednesday before market hours. The report showed that Angel One's client base increased 47.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 3.01 crore as compared to 2.04 crore.

However, the number of orders reduced by 24.3 per cent to 12.59 crore as compared to 16.63 crore a year ago. Its average daily turnover based on notion decreased 29.8 per cent to Rs 30,82,400 crore as compared to 43,87,900 crore a year ago. Average daily turnover based on option premium increased 28.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 85,000 crore as compared to Rs 66,200 crore a year ago.

In Q3, Angel One reported its third-quarter profit at Rs 281 crore as compared to Rs 260.31 crore, a rise of 8 per cent Y-o-Y. However, on a sequential basis, profit fell 33.5 per cent.

Angel One is a stock brokerage firm that provides online trading and investment services, offering a range of financial products like stocks, mutual funds, commodities, and more. The company operates through a digital platform, offering a user-friendly interface for retail investors to trade and manage their portfolios.

It also provides various tools for research, financial advisory, and stock recommendations. They focus on simplifying investing and trading for individuals with varying levels of experience.

In the past one year, Angel One shares have lost 26.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent.