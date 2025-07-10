Home / Markets / News / Titan, Trent, TaMo: What's impacting sentiment; how to trade Tata grp stks?

Titan, Trent, TaMo: What's impacting sentiment; how to trade Tata grp stks?

Technical outlook on Tata group stocks: Chart suggests up to 16% downside risk for Tata Motors, Titan, Trent and Tata Power; here are the key levels to track on these shares.

Select Tata group stocks like Tata Motors, Titan, Trent and Tata Power look weak on technical charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
Shares of select Tata group companies have been plagued with negative news flow since the start of the month July 2025.  Titan and Trent, in particular, have borne the brunt of the selling pressure after the two firms reported a shortfall in Q1 business updates. Titan's jewellery business growth failed to meet market expectations, while Trent at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) warned of growth slowing down going ahead.  Further, Tata Motors registered a 9 per cent dip in global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), in the first quarter ended June 2025. On similar lines, Tata Steel posted a 3.3 decline in crude steel production in Q1FY26.  Meanwhile, sentiment at the Tata Power counter was dented after the company was directed by an arbitration tribunal to pay over $490 million in damages to Kleros Capital Partners.  Thus, so far in July, Trent stock has tumbled 13 per cent, while Titan has plunged nearly 7 per cent. TCS, Tata Power and Tata Motors were down in the range of 1-2 per cent each. In comparison, the NSE Nifty was down mere 0.2 per cent in the same period.  All eyes are now on Tata group IT bellwether - TCS which is scheduled to announce Q1 results today, July 10. Analysts expect a sequential decline in both the bottom and top lines, weighed by the ramp-down in key deals. READ MORE  Meanwhile, here's a detailed technical outlook on the prominent Tata group stocks in the backdrop of negative news flow. 

TCS

Current Price: ₹3,384  Likely Target: ₹3,800  Upside Potential: 12.3%  Downside Risk: 7.2%  Support: ₹3,360; ₹3,240  Resistance: ₹3,482; ₹3,620; ₹3,750  TCS stock is seen trading close to its key near-term support, which stands at ₹3,360. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the stock holds above the same. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹3,800 levels, with interim resistance around ₹3,482, ₹3,620 and ₹3,750 levels. On the flip side, a break below ₹3,360 can drag TCS stock to ₹3,240 and ₹3,140 levels, shows the long-term chart. 
 
 

Tata Motors

Current Price: ₹693  Likely Target: ₹585  Downside Risk: 15.6%  Support: ₹670; ₹629  Resistance: ₹716; ₹740  The near-term bias for Tata Motors remains tepid as the stock continues to languish below the long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which now stands at 740, for nearly 10 months now. Near resistance for the stock exists at ₹716.  The downside for the stock seems limited to around ₹585 levels, with interim support anticipated around ₹670 and ₹629 levels, shows the weekly chart. 
 
 

Tata Steel

Current Price: ₹159  Likely Target: ₹177  Upside Potential: 11.3%  Downside Risk: 15.7%  Support: ₹157; ₹154; ₹147; ₹144  Resistance: ₹167; ₹171  Tata Steel stock is seen testing support around its super trend line on the daily chart at ₹157 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹157. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹177 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹167 and ₹171 levels.  On the other hand, in case, the stock fails to hold the ₹157 support, the stock may extend the fall towards ₹134 levels, with intermediate support likely around ₹154, ₹147 and ₹144 levels. 
 
 

Titan

Current Price: ₹3,432  Likely Target: ₹2,960  Downside Risk: 13.8%  Support: ₹3,369; ₹3,342; ₹3,217  Resistance: ₹3,526; ₹3,553  Titan is likely to trade with a negative bias in the near-term as long as the stock quotes below ₹3,632 levels, with interim hurdles seen at ₹3,526 and ₹3,553 levels. On the downside, the stock seems on course to seek support around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹3,369; below which stands the 100-DMA at ₹3,342 levels.  Break of these long-term support levels can invite fresh trouble for the Titan, with a potential downside risk up to ₹2,960 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹3,217. 
 
 

Trent

Current Price: ₹5,408  Likely Target: ₹4,755  Downside Risk: 12.1%  Support: ₹5,377; 4,842  Resistance: ₹5,700; 5,840  Trent has retraced sharply after failing to conquer its 200-DMA in recent trading sessions. The stock is now seen seeking support around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹5,377. In case, the stock fails to hold the support, it can extend the fall towards the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹4,842; below which a test of ₹4,755 levels cannot be ruled out.  The near-term bias for Trent is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹5,700 levels; above which hurdles for the stock exists at ₹5,840 levels. 
 
 

Tata Power

Current Price: ₹401  Likely Target: ₹355  Downside Risk: 11.5%  Support: ₹395; ₹386; ₹378  Resistance: ₹413; ₹429  Tata Power stock is seen struggling below its trend line resistance on the daily scale, which stands at ₹413; above which an overhead resistance exists at ₹429 levels. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below these hurdles.  On the downside, Tata Power could dip back towards ₹355 levels, with intermediate support anticipated around ₹395, ₹386 and ₹378 levels. 
 
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

