Titan, Trent, TaMo: What's impacting sentiment; how to trade Tata grp stks?

Tata Motors Current Price: ₹693 Likely Target: ₹585 Downside Risk: 15.6% Support: ₹670; ₹629 Resistance: ₹716; ₹740 The near-term bias for Tata Motors remains tepid as the stock continues to languish below the long-term 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which now stands at 740, for nearly 10 months now. Near resistance for the stock exists at ₹716. The downside for the stock seems limited to around ₹585 levels, with interim support anticipated around ₹670 and ₹629 levels, shows the weekly chart. Tata Steel Current Price: ₹159 Likely Target: ₹177 Upside Potential: 11.3% Downside Risk: 15.7% Support: ₹157; ₹154; ₹147; ₹144 Resistance: ₹167; ₹171 Tata Steel stock is seen testing support around its super trend line on the daily chart at ₹157 levels. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹157. On the upside, the stock can spurt to ₹177 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹167 and ₹171 levels. On the other hand, in case, the stock fails to hold the ₹157 support, the stock may extend the fall towards ₹134 levels, with intermediate support likely around ₹154, ₹147 and ₹144 levels.

Titan Current Price: ₹3,432 Likely Target: ₹2,960 Downside Risk: 13.8% Support: ₹3,369; ₹3,342; ₹3,217 Resistance: ₹3,526; ₹3,553 Titan is likely to trade with a negative bias in the near-term as long as the stock quotes below ₹3,632 levels, with interim hurdles seen at ₹3,526 and ₹3,553 levels. On the downside, the stock seems on course to seek support around its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹3,369; below which stands the 100-DMA at ₹3,342 levels. Break of these long-term support levels can invite fresh trouble for the Titan, with a potential downside risk up to ₹2,960 levels. Intermediate support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹3,217.

Trent Current Price: ₹5,408 Likely Target: ₹4,755 Downside Risk: 12.1% Support: ₹5,377; 4,842 Resistance: ₹5,700; 5,840 Trent has retraced sharply after failing to conquer its 200-DMA in recent trading sessions. The stock is now seen seeking support around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹5,377. In case, the stock fails to hold the support, it can extend the fall towards the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹4,842; below which a test of ₹4,755 levels cannot be ruled out. The near-term bias for Trent is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below ₹5,700 levels; above which hurdles for the stock exists at ₹5,840 levels.

Tata Power Current Price: ₹401 Likely Target: ₹355 Downside Risk: 11.5% Support: ₹395; ₹386; ₹378 Resistance: ₹413; ₹429 Tata Power stock is seen struggling below its trend line resistance on the daily scale, which stands at ₹413; above which an overhead resistance exists at ₹429 levels. The overall bias at the counter is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below these hurdles. On the downside, Tata Power could dip back towards ₹355 levels, with intermediate support anticipated around ₹395, ₹386 and ₹378 levels.