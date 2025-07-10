Market rally boosts stocks of loss-making companies on turnaround hopes

India’s stock market rally in the last few weeks lifted not just quality stocks but also those of loss-making companies that surged as much as 64 per cent. Analysts, however, remain cautious on such a spurt and suggest investors put money in stocks of companies where there is earnings visibility amid reasonable valuations.

In the NSE500 universe , 29 companies from Ola Electric to Swiggy reported losses for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4-FY25). However, 26 of those gave a positive return so far since April 1, while 17 counters beat the returns from the benchmark Nifty50 , according to data compiled by Business Standard Research Bureau.

Valor Estate led the pack with a gain of nearly 64 per cent since April 1, despite reporting a loss of ₹2.4 crore in the March quarter. It was followed by RattanIndia Enterprises, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Alok Industries, all of which posted gains of over 45 per cent. The benchmark Nifty50 and Sensex ran up 8.2 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively during this period. IndusInd Bank (up 31 per cent), Network18 Media & Investments (up 28 per cent), ITI (up 28 per cent), Raymond Lifestyle (up 25 per cent), GMR Airports (20 per cent) and NMDC Steel (up 19 per cent) were others stocks that gained despite losses in fourth quarter.

ALSO READ: Promoter holdings private listed firms drops 600 bps to 37% since 2021 The stock of Ola Electric Mobility, however, fell 23 per cent in the period after its loss widened to ₹870 crore in the March quarter. Tejas Networks and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail complete the list of stocks that fell post-reporting losses. Spinning a narrative Markets are inherently forward-looking, and they rarely react to past earnings alone, according to Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS. "The rally appears to be driven by a mix of narrative-based optimism, technical momentum, and pick-up in liquidity.” This surge comes amid a recovery phase in markets, with small and midcaps gradually climbing back toward their September 2024 highs. This is more a reflection of reversion and relative value being rediscovered, rather than euphoric excess, analysts said.

Loss-making companies aren’t necessarily untouchable, G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, said, outlining three main reasons why investors might still buy into them. ALSO READ: Earnings recovery critical for market rerating, says Sailesh Raj Bhan Turnaround potential is one reason stocks might see buying pressure. "Some companies, especially in sectors like e-commerce, are currently loss-making, but investors believe in their long-term growth story." The other reasons might be the underlying asset value and pure speculation, he said. Turnaround hopes There’s a high probability that retail investors are fuelling a large portion of this rally, Joshi said. "Many of these stocks have shown price surges with unusually high trading volumes, suggesting frenzied activity typical of retail-driven moves."