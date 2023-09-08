Home / Markets / News / TPG-backed RR Kabel sets price band at Rs 983-1,035 per share

TPG-backed RR Kabel sets price band at Rs 983-1,035 per share

At the upper end, the issue size works out to Rs 1,964 crore, making it the second-largest IPO of the year after Mankind Pharma

RR Kabel logo

Private equity (PE) major TPG-backed RR Kabel has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 983 to Rs 1,035 per share.

At the upper end, the issue size works out to Rs 1,964 crore, making it the second-largest IPO of the year after Mankind Pharma.

The fresh issue component of the IPO is only Rs 180 crore, and the remaining is a secondary share sale by promoters and TPG. The US-based PE firm is selling shares worth Rs 1,335 crore and stands to make nearly four times the return on its investment.

RR Kabel is the country's fifth-largest manufacturer of wires and cables, with a 7 per cent market share (by value as of March 2023). The company is also involved in the manufacturing of fans, lighting, switches, and appliances.

RR Kabel's revenue from operations and profit for FY23 stood at around Rs 5,600 crore and Rs 190 crore, respectively. The company will be valued at Rs 11,676 crore at the top-end of the price band.

